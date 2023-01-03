Read full article on original website
The Midday Report — Clouds Moving Into the Area with a Few Light Showers
RADAR & SAT CHECK: As of 12:40 pm, satellite is showing clouds moving across the northern portions of Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley, and under those clouds, there may be a few light raindrops reaching the surface over in portions of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Lawrence counties. The rest of the area has sunny skies and nice temperatures. As of the 12 pm roundup, we were seeing upper 50s to the upper 60s across the area. Several locations were tied as the warm spots at 68 degrees, while the cool spot was Gadsden at 57 degrees. Birmingham was at 65 degrees.
Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat. “I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled. The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes...
Saturday Weather Briefing — A Few Showers Possible Today; Rain for Most on Sunday
THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warm front will move northward through the area today that will bring an increase in moisture levels, but at this point, most will stay dry through the daylight hours as a surface low with a cold front will begin approaching the area. A few showers will become possible by the afternoon for the northwest corner of Central Alabama, and will eventually move southeastward to the I-59 corridor by midnight or just after. Highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Sunday
COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing across colder pockets of North/Central Alabama early this morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunny weather continues across Alabama today with highs in the 50s over North Alabama… and 60s to the south. The day tomorrow will remain dry; temperatures reach the low to mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. Some South Alabama communities will touch 70 degrees.
Cloudless Sky Over Alabama; Showers Return Saturday Night/Sunday
SEVERE CLEAR: We have nothing but sunshine across the great state of Alabama this afternoon… temperatures are very close to seasonal averages with 50s over the northern counties, and 60s to the south. Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the 30s… colder spots will see a light freeze.
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Montgomery EMA confirms damage from possible tornado
Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery. An overnight fire damaged an abandoned hotel in Montgomery hotel. Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs votes to win. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
Alabama schools delay opening, switch to virtual due to severe weather Wednesday, Jan. 4
Some Alabama schools delayed opening Wednesday due to severe weather overnight. Overnight storms, including a possible tornado, blew trees down and overturned vehicles in Montgomery. Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties overnight and early Wednesday morning. There are reports of trees and power lines down across north and central...
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Sunday; Seasonal Temperatures Continue
SUNNY WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine; tonight will be clear with a low in the 30s… colder spots could see another light freeze. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The day tomorrow will remain dry; temperatures reach the...
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
Severe weather in Alabama: What time will storms arrive where I live?
Multiple rounds of storms are expected in Alabama throughout the day, with a potential for damaging winds, hail, flooding rain and tornadoes. Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said today’s weather will be a prolonged event, beginning as early as 11 a.m. in western Alabama and exiting the southeastern section of the state as late as 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
