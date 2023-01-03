Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Popculture
Ken Block's Daughter Speaks out on His Death
The daughter of Ken Block is speaking out for the first time since her father's death. Lia Block, 16, went to Instagram to pay tribute to the rally driver. She shared a photo of herself and Ken walking together and said that he "was one of the most amazing people in the world."
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing
Ellen DeGeneres was seen looking devastated over the weekend in the wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ellen was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, on Friday while visiting the couple’s Santa Barbara home – marking the first time the former Ellen host has been seen since her beloved former DJ took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, December 13.Although the 64-year-old comedian and TV host tried her best to put on a confident front following Boss’s tragic passing, pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail show that Ellen was still reeling...
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Are you hungry for some racin'? Well, get ready quick!
The holidays are over. Do you know what that means? We're getting back to racing
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Jan. 5 Edition
This week’s edition of REVVED UP!! Is bittersweet. On the one hand, after a holiday hiatus, we’re back and wish you all the best for a great 2023!. But sadly, on the other hand, we continue to grieve over the death of extraordinary racer, entrepreneur and all around great guy, Ken Block, who was tragically killed in a snowmobile racing accident on New Year’s Day in Utah. Ken left us and his family at the far too young age of 55.
Roadtripping a Homebuilt, Oldsmobile Toronado-Airstream RV Is As Sketchy as It Sounds
Mav on YouTubeWhen you take a homemade one-off RV from the '60s across the Midwest in December, what could possibly go wrong? Funny you should ask...
