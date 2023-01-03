Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday area high school scores/ Saturday schedule
Natrona County51 – Rock Springs 48 (Boys) Cheyenne South 71 – Green River 69 (Boys) Kemmerer 43 – Farson-Eden 38 (Boys) Thermopolis 48 – Lyman 42 (Boys) Buffalo 74 – Mountain View 62 (Boys) Natrona County 53 – Rock Springs 46 (Girls) Green River...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 6 – January 7, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Red Desert Humane Society to hold adoption event at Square State Brewing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Saturday, January 7 from 1-3 p.m. the Red Desert Humane Society(RDHS) will be having their Pints and Puppies adoption event at Square State Brewing. The adoption event will feature nine puppies born at the shelter and are now ready for their forever homes. The puppies are a mixed breed and are seven weeks old as of yesterday!
Adoption event taking place at Rock Springs Animal Control tomorrow
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Tomorrow from 10-2 pm Rock Springs Animal Control (RSAC) will be hosting an adoption event at the shelter at 850 West Center Street. Currently, at the shelter, there are 10 dogs, 28 cats, and 4 cats available for adoption. A complete list of the animals available can be viewed here.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 6, 2023
Today – Snow likely, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
