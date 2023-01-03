ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Bouncing Back?

By Jeremy Brener
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5jPh_0k2GPjZa00

The New York Knicks have won two in a row after losing five straight. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are getting back into a rhythm after suffering a season-long five-game losing streak.

The rhythm has come in two blowout wins against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and Phoenix Suns two nights later. Both were held to less than 90 points by a staunch Knicks defense.

However, despite the wins in recent days, the most recent edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings couldn't forgive the difficult losing streak which ended in the earlier part of the week. This dropped the Knicks one spot from 14 to 15 in this week's rankings.

"New York recorded its longest losing streak of the season (five games) last week," SI writes . "But the Knicks ended ’22 with a much-needed win against Houston behind Julius Randle’s 35-point performance to end the skid, and notched their first victory in ’23 against the Suns on Monday."

The Knicks hope to keep their win streak alive at the Garden tomorrow against the San Antonio Spurs (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before hitting the road for a quick trip north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. Their week concludes with a Monday night game in New York against NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSN News

Mahomes sets NFL record for total yards by a QB in a season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite the NFL record books. During Saturday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes was able to set another record, passing Drew Brees for most total yards in a season. Brees’ record stood at 5,652 yards and Mahomes needed 180 yards coming into the game to set […]
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
631
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy