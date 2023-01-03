ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Sabean joins Yankees as adviser to GM Brian Cashman

By CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean joined the New York Yankees on Tuesday as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman.

The 66-year-old Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14. He was the Giants' general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18.

Sabean joins former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry as an adviser to Cashman in a front office that includes assistant general managers Jean Afterman and Mike Fishman, and vice presidents Damon Oppenheimer (domestic amateur scouting), Kevin Reese (player development) and Tim Naehring (baseball operations). Hendry joined the Yankees before the 2012 season as a special assignment scout.

Sabean shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi took over a restructured front office as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season.

Sabean worked for the Yankees as a scout in 1985, then director of scouting from 1986-90 and vice president of player development and scouting from 1990-92. He moved to the Giants in 1993 as assistant to the GM and vice president of scouting/player personnel in 1993 and was promoted to senior vice president of player personnel in 1995.

A graduate of Eckerd, he was an assistant baseball coach at St. Leo in 1979 and at the University of Tampa from 1980-82, then was Tampa's head coach in 1983 and '84.

