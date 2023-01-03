ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers: ‘Power of manifestation’ behind Packers’ late-season surge

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The power of positive thinking may have helped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers move closer to the playoffs.

The Packers, now one win away from a postseason berth, have won four of their last five following a sluggish start , including Sunday’s 41-17 blowout of the Vikings. For Rodgers, though, he believes looking inward helped contribute to Green Bay’s sudden change in trajectory.

“I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen,” Rodgers said after the Packers’ Week 17 victory, per NFL.com .

Though Rodgers, 39, admitted things “didn’t look great for a while,” he’s proud of the way he and his teammates rallied together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ivJt_0k2GPOER00
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw against the Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023.
Getty Images

“I was resigned to some of those realities being possible. And when I took my mind there, I had a peace about it. I had a peace about all of it. Whatever was supposed to happen, I was surrendered to that reality — with also the resolute mindset that we could still get back in this thing,” Rodgers said of the Packers, who endured a five-game skid in the middle of the season.

“And I think that’s what I’m most proud of, for myself and our team, is that there were a lot of different things that could happen, and we stuck together and we put ourselves in position to do something special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26stlB_0k2GPOER00
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown against the Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023.
Getty Images

The Packers now stand at 8-8 and can clinch the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoff race with a win over the Lions on Sunday night. The Lions previously defeated the Packers in November, 15-9, when Rodgers threw three interceptions in the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs

By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Davis Webb to start Giants’ season finale over Tyrod Taylor in interesting QB twist

The Davis Webb Era for the Giants is finally here — five years late and much different than once expected.    Webb is expected to make his first career start Sunday against the Eagles, multiple sources told The Post, as the Giants plan to rest quarterback Daniel Jones and several other key starters in a regular-season finale with nothing to gain. Head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen and assistant coaches finalized the plan Friday night on which starters to play and which to sit, and running back Saquon Barkley also is not expected to play. The Dolphins tried to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

This must be Jets’ last meaningless weekend amid painful drought

Let’s be perfectly honest for a few paragraphs:  This is one for the die-hards only, for only the truest of the true believers, for the Jets fans who are every bit as obsessed with Gang Green in the quiet football months of late spring and early summer as they are with the 17 games of the season.  Anyone with anything less than a clinical dependence on the Jets? They’re checking the TV listings for alternatives. They’ll spend what promises to be a cool but sunny day walking in Central Park, taking in a matinee, cruising through a museum.  Jets-Dolphins?  For everyone else?  What’s the point?...
New York Post

Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
New York Post

NFL Week 18 predictions: Several win totals still hang in balance

Entering the final week of the NFL season, there are still playoff spots and seeding scenarios to sort out in both conferences. But there are also a half-dozen win totals hanging in the balance, too. Six teams still have a chance to cash over or under on their preseason totals, many of which seemed like a virtual lock to go one way or the other just a few weeks ago. Now, after 17 weeks of waiting, it all rests on the results Sunday. Here are the six teams whose win totals are yet to be decided, along with each team’s record, preseason...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Jets treating Dolphins as ‘championship’ with playoff hopes ended

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A few weeks ago, this Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins looked as if it could have major playoff implications for both teams.  Instead, it is only meaningful for one of them.  Both the Jets (7-9) and Dolphins (8-8) have lost five straight games, but Miami now needs to win Sunday and hope the Bills beat the Patriots to make the postseason. The Jets, on the other hand, were eliminated from contention last week.  Jets head coach Robert Saleh said they view this week as “another championship game.”  “I know it’s technically not,” Saleh said, “but you have...
New York Post

Bart Scott insists he wasn’t blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin collapse

Bart Scott has clarified his remarks about Tee Higgins. The former NFL linebacker went viral earlier this week after saying on ESPN that Higgins lowered his helmet into Damar Hamlin’s chest on the play in which the Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after making a routine tackle. Hamlin has since awoken and communicated with teammates. On ESPN New York’s “Bart & Hahn” on Wednesday, Alan Hahn asked Scott if Higgins was at fault for Hamlin’s collapse. “Not at all,” Scott said. “This is a football play, like I said before, that you see this type of tackle 100...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Details emerge about key Patriots on reserve/suspended list for pivotal Bills game

Bill Belichick has never been shy about suspending players who don’t adhere to his famous “Patriot way” philosophy, even at times in crucial moments. New England can lock up a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Bills on Sunday but they’ll have to do so without rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey, each of whom were put on the “reserve/suspended” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. Both players were previously on injured reserve, with Bailey having not played since early November against the Colts. It would also appear that the two key contributors are no longer...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy