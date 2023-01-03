ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

I look like Bryan Kohberger — people keep tagging me in pics of Idaho murder suspect

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

It’s no laughing matter.

English comedian Russell Kane asked his fans Saturday to stop tagging him in photos of the man who allegedly killed four University of Idaho students in November, according to a Twitter post .

Kane, 47, said in his post that he has received more than 100 messages comparing him to Bryan Kohberger, 28, the man who is being charged with the grizzly murders.

“Please stop telling me I look like a murderer in America. At least 100 messages today,” tweeted Kane on Saturday alongside a photo of him and Kohberger.

Kohberger — who was arrested last Friday — is being held in connection to the gruesome murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, who were all found stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022.

English comedian Russell Kane asked his fans Saturday to stop tagging him in photos of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite the horrendous nature of the murders, several Twitter users still mocked the comedian for supposedly looking like the alleged killer.

“I mean, you do though,” tweeted one user with two laughing emojis.

“Oh sweet Jesus! Now I can’t unsee it Russell,” a second person chimed in .

Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in November.
Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images
Bryan Kohberger arrives at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 3, 2023.
Courtesy Fox News Digital

“It’s uncanny,” a third person said .

Other people have said that the two look nothing alike.

“I don’t think they look alike. Just both have dark hair is about it,” defended one person.

Please stop telling me I look like a murderer in America. At least 100 messages today 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MRTWA9Az56

— Russell Kane (@russell_kane) December 31, 2022
Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

“You look nothing like him … those who’ve said you do need to have their eyes tested,” said another person.

