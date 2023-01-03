ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
cleveland19.com

Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for man wanted for killing teenager

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager. Police said Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, shot and killed a 16-year-old boy inside a stairwell at the Quality Inn on N. Trimble Road Tuesday morning. Officers...
ONTARIO, OH
WSAZ

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
richlandsource.com

Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure

MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase

MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve. Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24,...
LORAIN, OH

