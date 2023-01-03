Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
cleveland19.com
Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police. Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022. Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer...
whbc.com
Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Police body camera footage showed the man struggling with officers as they took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and one officer putting snow in the man's face.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
cleveland19.com
Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for man wanted for killing teenager
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager. Police said Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, shot and killed a 16-year-old boy inside a stairwell at the Quality Inn on N. Trimble Road Tuesday morning. Officers...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
2 men wounded after exchanging gunfire outside Akron business, police say
AKRON, Ohio — Two men were wounded, one critically, after they reportedly were involved in a gun battle with each other Monday morning outside a business in the North Hill neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at about 11:18 a.m....
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
WSAZ
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
richlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
crawfordcountynow.com
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
cleveland19.com
Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve. Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24,...
