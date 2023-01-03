Read full article on original website
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event begin?
Apex Legends’ newest Collection Event is just around the corner, and it’s chock full of stuff for Apex addicts to grind for. The latest in a long line of Collection Events in Apex includes a slew of new rewards, but the biggest one is Seer’s Heirloom, called Showstoppers. They’re incredibly badass dual-wielded crescent-shaped blades that can be acquired by collecting every item in the event.
League of Legends ranked season 2023 finally has a January start date
While Riot Games revealed the start dates of many of the professional League of Legends tournaments around the world last month, the company had not yet provided insight on the start of the upcoming in-game season. Nearly a week into the new year, a date for the beginning of season 2023 has been given, leaving players just a few days to practice before the descent into ranked madness begins.
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
League Patch 13.1 to buff handful of mage items, underperforming champions
A new year means a new season of League of Legends, complete with a variety of changes aimed at giving players a smooth transition from the preseason into the ranked grind. Riot Phlox, designer on League’s Summoner’s Rift team, provided fans with the Patch 13.1 overview, containing a plethora of changes to many of the game’s systems, including buffs to champions that have either fallen out of or jumped to the front of the meta, as well as some new life breathed into an old favorite. This patch is expected to go live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, alongside the start of the new ranked season.
5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon
The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
Riot to reignite Annie’s flames in League with changes scheduled for Patch 13.2
Numerous League of Legends champions are on Riot Games’ radar for adjustments in 2023, with more of the obscure characters reaching the top of that list. An upcoming batch of changes is directly targeting one of the oldest champions in the game who continues to struggle at all levels.
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience
Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
End of the line: Evil Geniuses releases CeRq ahead of 2023 CS:GO season
Evil Geniuses has parted ways with Bulgarian CS:GO AWPer CeRq today, who was one of the longest-standing members of the roster alongside Brehze, confirming multiple reports from earlier this week that suggested he was on the verge of leaving the team. CeRq had been a part of EG since he...
How many ranked players are there in VALORANT?
For most VALORANT players, the greatest mountain to conquer is climbing the ranked competitive ladder up to the game’s highest rank tiers. Starting in lowly Iron, competitive players will traverse through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal, with the end goal being the elite Radiant division. The...
The LCS gets the short end of the stick again as Riot reveals the League Season Kickoff schedule
Last night, just a few days ahead of the 2023 League of Legends Season Kickoff, which replaced previous All-Star events, Riot Games revealed a video teaser and the official schedule for each participating league. Taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 across nine leagues, the Kick Off event...
Top laners, Yuumi enthusiasts are getting bad news in League’s first patch of 2023
Welcome to the new year, summoners. In League of Legends upcoming Patch 13.1, there will be a host of different champions getting knocked down a peg by Riot Games, including a handful of powerful top lane picks and everyone’s favorite Curious Cat. Aatrox has been one of the most...
ALGS pro abandons Apex Legends after his toxicity got exposed
The 16-year-old Apex Legends professional player Jaeden “Caprah” Valle has given up on his career after abusive messages he sent emerged on the web. The up-and-coming talent said he’ll no longer attend the ALGS Playoffs in London or take part in Split Two Pro League after his toxic messages were leaked.
Lobbies for all: Apex Legends will finally fulfill one of the competitive community’s biggest requests
Apex Legends players got a little extra bit of magic with the first major event of 2023 in the game. Yes, Spellbound will have plenty of cosmetics, the return of Control, and a Seer Heirloom for players to pursue. But it also contains something far more valuable than those things for some people in the community: private matches.
Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends
Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.
LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit
The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low. The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
