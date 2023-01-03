ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

NJ weather: The slow cooldown is on, January chill this weekend

70 degrees in January. After highs were only in the teens just ten days earlier. Mother Nature is being awfully dramatic this season, huh?. The gradual transition from record-breaking to seasonable temperatures is underway. Having said that, Thursday is still going to be quite warm, ending up 15 to 20 degrees above-normal for this time of year. (Both in terms of morning lows and afternoon highs.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Shut that off! Why Amber Alerts jolt us awake in NJ

Here are New Jersey's top stories on this morning's First News with Eric Scott. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says colder weather arrives today, and could bring snow by the end of the weekend. Money, money, money!. Tonight's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot heads toward a billion dollars. If you win, do...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

The worst drivers in New Jersey

Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rock 104.1

Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels

The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
Rock 104.1

Deadliest county, month, and hour for New Jersey’s roads

New Jersey recorded 697 fatalities across 667 fatal crashes in 2021, according to the latest annual report from the New Jersey State Police. Both of those numbers are the highest on record since 2007. "As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, vehicle miles traveled in New Jersey increased by approximately 11.3% from...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

South Jersey Residents Will Never See A Great White Shark In The Aquarium

If you're one of those weirdos that loves to watch all the shows featured on the Discovery Channel every year that recap the stories about the craziest shark attacks, you're in good company. I love them, too. Sharks are so fascinating to me, to everyone, probably because they're so mysterious. While there are a lot of basic facts known about them, there are always those few shark stories you'll watch where there's really no explanation as to why a shark randomly attacked at that specific time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy