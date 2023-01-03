A GoFundMe started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to raise money for a toy drive has seen a massive influx in donations following Hamlin's collapse on the field Monday night. Hamlin's Chasing M Foundation sponsors events in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, including toy and back-to-school drives and camps for kids. Hamlin, 24, launched the GoFundMe in 2020, with the goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive. After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, donations started flooding in to the GoFundMe. As of late Tuesday night, 197,900 people have donated...

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO