FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Monument Circle lights up blue and red to show support for Bills player Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS – Monument Circle lit up to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The AES Indiana building turned red and blue to honor Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Thousands of people at the stadium and millions […]
More than $5 million donated to Damar Hamlin's community fundraiser in 24 hours
A GoFundMe started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to raise money for a toy drive has seen a massive influx in donations following Hamlin's collapse on the field Monday night. Hamlin's Chasing M Foundation sponsors events in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, including toy and back-to-school drives and camps for kids. Hamlin, 24, launched the GoFundMe in 2020, with the goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive. After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, donations started flooding in to the GoFundMe. As of late Tuesday night, 197,900 people have donated...
NJ.com
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
Jason Hanold Contributed $20K to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe — Who Is He?
Prayers continue for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2, 2023 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Hamlin collapsed on the field, many people have shown their support for him by donating to a GoFundMe page for his Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donate $10,003 to Damar Hamlin's foundation
Joining others around the world in donations to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's foundations, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam contributed funds as the organization continues praying for his recovery.
Donations for Damar Hamlin’s charity pour in, topping $6M
Hamlin started this initiative as he began his NFL career, and now the fundraiser has received renewed support in light of his current battle.
‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin receives positive update from doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, Bills DB has spoken to teammates
(Update: 10:10 a.m.): The Bills have confirmed reports that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and that he is able to speak with those around him:. The best possible news yet: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Hamlin does not have...
Yardbarker
Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser
The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
