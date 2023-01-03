ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Week

More than $5 million donated to Damar Hamlin's community fundraiser in 24 hours

A GoFundMe started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to raise money for a toy drive has seen a massive influx in donations following Hamlin's collapse on the field Monday night. Hamlin's Chasing M Foundation sponsors events in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, including toy and back-to-school drives and camps for kids. Hamlin, 24, launched the GoFundMe in 2020, with the goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive. After Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, donations started flooding in to the GoFundMe. As of late Tuesday night, 197,900 people have donated...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
MarketRealist

Jason Hanold Contributed $20K to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe — Who Is He?

Prayers continue for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2, 2023 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Hamlin collapsed on the field, many people have shown their support for him by donating to a GoFundMe page for his Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive.
Yardbarker

Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser

The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
CHICAGO, IL
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy