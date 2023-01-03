Read full article on original website
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
5 ways the GOP battle over House Speaker could end — with or without Kevin McCarthy prevailing
McCarthy and the 20 Republicans who refuse to support him have not reached a compromise yet, but there are ways the House Speaker battle may end.
Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech
A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
McCarthy’s political machine spent millions electing lawmakers now blocking his speaker bid
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., helped bankroll the campaigns of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers who now oppose his bid to become Speaker of the House.
118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday
Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
McCarthy Falls Short Again In Bid For Speaker
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a fifth time, Republicans nominated McCarthy as...
Steube says lawmakers blocking McCarthy speaker bid are holding nation 'hostage'
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube lashed out at Republicans who have hijacked the House speaker's race, including three of his fellow Florida lawmakers, in a recent interview, saying they are holding the nation "hostage" and aren't negotiating in good faith. A group of 20 conservative hardliners consistently have voted against Kevin McCarthy for speaker...
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
Biden asks Harris to finish his thought when asked question on Speaker vote: 'How can I say it?'
President Biden turned to Vice President Kamala Harris for help on Thursday while responding to a question from a reporter about the House Speaker vote.
Sean Hannity confronts Lauren Boebert for opposing McCarthy as speaker, asking: 'Is this a game show?'
The House speaker election has caused rifts between usually staunch allies, as Kevin McCarthy's candidacy was rejected by 20 Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
Biden yet again refers to his vice president as ‘President Harris’ during border speech
WASHINGTON — President Biden yet again referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as “President Harris” during Thursday remarks on immigration at the White House. “President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,” the 80-year-old president said. Later in his remarks, Biden correctly identified Harris as the “vice president.” The oldest-ever president has made the same error in public on at least five prior occasions. In October, Biden called Harris a “great president” while wishing her a happy birthday. Last January, Biden referred to the veep as “President Harris” during a speech...
House Fails To Elect Speaker For Second Straight Session
After failing to elect a Speaker on Tuesday (January 3), the House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday to try again. On Tuesday, the House held three votes for Speaker, but Reps. Kevin Mcarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, and Andy Biggs could not get the 218 votes needed to win on the first ballot. It was the first time in 100 years that more than one vote was needed to elect the Speaker of the House.
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision
The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
State Of Florida And Feds Set To Clash On Immigration Policies
Amid a fierce national debate about immigration issues, Florida next week will try to convince a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is violating federal laws through policies that lead to releasing undocumented immigrants. Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell is scheduled to
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Compared The House Republicans Picking A Speaker To "Veep," And She Isn't Lying
At this point, I'm pretty sure Selina Meyer could handle it better.
