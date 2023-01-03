ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
newsnationnow.com

118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
KESQ News Channel 3

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Biden yet again refers to his vice president as ‘President Harris’ during border speech

WASHINGTON — President Biden yet again referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as “President Harris” during Thursday remarks on immigration at the White House. “President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,” the 80-year-old president said. Later in his remarks, Biden correctly identified Harris as the “vice president.” The oldest-ever president has made the same error in public on at least five prior occasions. In October, Biden called Harris a “great president” while wishing her a happy birthday. Last January, Biden referred to the veep as “President Harris” during a speech...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

House Fails To Elect Speaker For Second Straight Session

After failing to elect a Speaker on Tuesday (January 3), the House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday to try again. On Tuesday, the House held three votes for Speaker, but Reps. Kevin Mcarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, and Andy Biggs could not get the 218 votes needed to win on the first ballot. It was the first time in 100 years that more than one vote was needed to elect the Speaker of the House.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army

An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
WASHINGTON STATE
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision

The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
MONTANA STATE
