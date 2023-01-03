Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
wtae.com
Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
wtae.com
84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
butlerradio.com
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Car Slams into Tree Stump, Embankment
MARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree stump and an embankment off Eau Claire Road early Thursday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Eau Claire Road, in Marion Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
County judge's ruling regarding proposed Quaker Valley High School appealed to state court by Leet residents
A pair of Leet residents has filed an appeal of an Allegheny County judge’s ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James removed a roadblock for the district to move forward with its plans for an estimated $100 million school in late November. But attorney...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
2 injured, 5 cars struck after shooting along McKnight Road in Ross
One motorist was hospitalized and another injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon caused a two-hour closure of McKnight Road in Ross. Ross Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp initially said there was an exchange of gunfire just after 2 p.m. along the busy North Hills corridor McKnight Road, near the intersection with Nelson Run Road. Later Thursday evening, he released a statement indicating police now believe there was only one shooter.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
wtae.com
Charges filed in deadly school bus crash on I-79 in Butler County
Charges are filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver. That crash happened in November 2021 on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. The bus hit the back of a truck driven by Karandeep Singh. Investigators say there were...
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
