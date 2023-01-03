Illinois wine makers hope lawmakers will reduce licensing fee

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Members of the Illinois wine industry are hoping the new year will also mean a new financial break for wineries.

A bill before the Illinois General Assembly is being closely watched by wine makers. wouIt would reduce a licensing fee increase.

Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, said the fee was $750 before the pandemic and has risen to $1,250.

“That’s a pretty significant increase on small businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic,” she said.

A House Executive Committee hearing on the bill is scheduled for Thursday morning.

