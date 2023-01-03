ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
