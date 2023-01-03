Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
NBC Sports
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Spurs to waive former lottery pick after acquiring him from Celtics
The Celtics are trading big man Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Spurs are waiving center Gorgui Dieng to create a roster spot for Vonleh, who will also be waived, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
NBA acknowledges critical missed calls in Pacers OT loss to 76ers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expected the last-two-minute report from the Pacers' 129-126 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to be "interesting." Though the league found that 32 of the 39 calls or notable non-calls it reviewed in the final 2 minutes of regulation and overtime were correct, it found several calls or non-calls that hurt the Pacers and some that hurt the Sixers. Considering the Pacers blew a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation, any of those calls could have made a significant difference.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA insider says teams are scared of the LA Clippers.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website
Nike is selling Kyrie Irving's shoes for half-price online.
Comments / 0