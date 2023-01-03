HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Partly cloudy skies and calm winds this morning as lows are rather cold across the region. Much colder where there is a decent snow pack in place from the winter storm earlier this week. Temperatures this morning ranging from the single digits west to upper teens east. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon for most, more clouds to the northwest and north. Winds will remain on the light side out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures ranging from the upper 20s northwest to mid 40s southeast.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO