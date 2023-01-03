Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Above freezing temperatures will continue to melt away the ice and snow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Partly cloudy skies and calm winds this morning as lows are rather cold across the region. Much colder where there is a decent snow pack in place from the winter storm earlier this week. Temperatures this morning ranging from the single digits west to upper teens east. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon for most, more clouds to the northwest and north. Winds will remain on the light side out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures ranging from the upper 20s northwest to mid 40s southeast.
NebraskaTV
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
KSNB Local4
CDHD offering free radon testing kits for homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Central District Health Department is offering free short-term radon testing kits for people to use in their homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, so health officials are encouraging people to use...
News Channel Nebraska
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
KSNB Local4
Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
KSNB Local4
Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to prison for assault outside bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man was sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison for assaulting another man outside of a Kearney bar. Tommy Parks, 53, will serve no less than three years and no more than seven years in prison for first-degree assault. Judge John H. Marsh gave Parks 113 days credit for time already served. Parks will serve the sentence following his six-month sentence of obstructing a peace officer. That incident occurred in April.
