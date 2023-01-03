Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Gears of War Game Revealed
The COG army will soon be facing the Locust Horde in a whole new way, as today it was announced that Gears of War will be featured in a new game from Steamforged Games. Steamforged is known for adapting games like Elden Ring, Resident Evil, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more, and now they will be entering the Gears of War universe with Gears of War: The Card Game. We don't have a ton of details yet, though we do know the game will be launching in 2023, and you can get your first look at the new game below. You can also sign up for notifications on the game right here.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
ComicBook
Super Nintendo World: New Power-Up Band Amiibo Details
Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Bands have been a source of conversation since the moment the concept was introduced to the public. Comicbook.com had the chance to ask Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about it during a press event. In a Q+A session with him, we confirmed some details will carry over from the Japan site in Osaka. The executive explained that the optional wristbands deepen the experience for visitors to the park. Also, they're functionally Amigos and will have some sort of interaction with your Nintendo Switch when you reach home. However, Universal said that they would provide more details about exactly what each Power-Up Band does when you scan it at home later.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Upset Over Change to New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected
A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023
The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
ComicBook
Super Nintendo Land: New Bowser Jr. Challenges Explained
Super Nintendo World has a Bowser Jr. storyline that visitors are going to want to know about before making the trip to California. Universal Studios Hollywood invited Comicbook.com for a special tour before the park opens on February 17. During our time there, we got a chance to speak with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about the secret story running alongside the new attractions during a Q+A session. Yes, there is trickery afoot as the young Koopa has made off with Princess Peach's Golden Mushroom. This being a living video game, it's up to the guests at Super Nintendo World to help get it back. There are four distinct challenges to complete and a boss battle to win inside the land. So, get those Power-Up Bands ready for some action. Check out what the VP had to say about all the fun right here down below.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Making Major Change Next Month
Game Freak is making a major change to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will take effect starting next month. While the latest mainline installments in the Pokemon series have proven controversial, largely due to the myriad of issues and design shortcomings that plague the pair of exclusive games, they are the fastest-selling Pokemon titles to date. In other words, a huge number of people have played them and will continue to play them. If you fall into the latter category, this new change may be of interest to you.
ComicBook
GTA Online Players Get Free Weapon, More Bonuses
GTA Online players looking through the content of the weekly update that dropped on Thursday should know that they've got a free weapon waiting for them in the game alongside a bevy of other discounts and bonuses. Those sorts of discounted items are commonplace in GTA Online, but free weapons aren't so typical with players instead typically getting free clothing and such. The weapon isn't a game changer by any means, but free is free, and you can claim your no-cost Flare Gun now that the update's gone live.
ComicBook
One of Steam's Most Wishlisted Games Gets a New Trailer
One of the Steam platform's most wishlisted games got a new trailer showing off gameplay and some pretty impressive graphics this week thanks to Nvidia's CES 2023 showcase. The game in question is called The Day Before, an open-world survival MMO that was supposed to be out in 2022 but was delayed to 2023. It'll be out in just a few short months now, and ahead of that release, we've gotten to see a bit more of what it boasts.
ComicBook
Persona 6 Reveal Seemingly Teased by Insider
It seems like Persona 6 could be revealed sooner than expected if a new tease from one insider is to be believed. To kick off 2023, Atlus informed fans that it will have a number of announcements to make over the course of the year that are tied to unannounced projects. While Persona 6 itself is hoped by many to be one of these eventual reveals, it sounds like there's a slight chance that the coming year could finally bring with it this long-awaited unveiling.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne
The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.
ComicBook
NetEase Acquires Developer that Worked on Halo Infinite and Minecraft
Chinese gaming company NetEase acquired another studio this week, this time going after one that's got credits on massive games like Minecraft, Halo Infinite, and more. NetEase acquired SkyBox Labs, the Canadian studio listed as a co-developer and support studio on games ranging from those listed above to strategy titles and even a VR experience. SkyBox Labs will continue to operate independently, NetEase said, and will expand the partners it works with now under NetEase's ownership.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Player Discovers New Secret Black Canary Moment
A Gotham Knights player has discovered a new, secret, and fully-voiced Black Canary moment in the new Batman game. When the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game was released last year, players quickly discovered a couple of Black Canary easter eggs in the game. More specifically, two posters showing off the character and a couple of emails from the character as well. However, did you know there are two conversations in the game featuring Black Canary fully voiced? Unfortunately, they happen at random and are easy to miss.
ComicBook
Naruto: Kakashi's Chidori Comes to Life in Viral Tech Demo
The anime industry has plenty of teachers on hand, but few can call themselves more popular than Kakashi. Since his debut, the Naruto sensei has been a popular pick with fans, and he's only grown bigger over the years. These days, it seems Kakashi is one of the fandom's top mascots, and a viral tech demo has found a way to bring the hero's Chidori to life.
