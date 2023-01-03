Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
John Cena & Jason Momoa To Star In Warner Bros. Action-Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’
John Cena (Peacemaker) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) have signed on to star in the action-comedy Killer Vacation from Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But Mark and Brian Gunn (Brightburn) wrote the script. John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the pic, which had been set up at the studio before Safran and James Gunn took charge of DC. Cena currently stars in HBO Max’s series Peacemaker, having first portrayed the DC character of the same name in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Additional upcoming projects for the actor include Pierre...
ComicBook
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023
Keke Palmer may be an entertainment industry mainstay, but her partner isn't as connected. And that's part of what she likes about him.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing
Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video
The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style. The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post. In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
