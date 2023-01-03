Read full article on original website
South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects...
Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland. According to police, first responders found Moss shot just...
Man arrested for shoplifting meat from South Euclid Walmart: Where’s the beef?
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the seventieth time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. Mason Hart Jr., 62, was booked into South Euclid jail for theft. SEPD said loss...
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
Northeast Ohio man arrested for 70th time after shoplifting suitcase full of meat, police say
Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect. Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North. According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding...
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say
37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died. Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. In court the judge reveled, this is her first OVI offense and there a possibility...
U.S. Marshals launch Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the United Pastors in Mission worked together to bring a Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline to Cuyahoga County. Officials said it will be up and running in January and February 2023. Anyone with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County can call the number...
