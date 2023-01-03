ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

South Euclid police arrest 18-year-old stabbing suspect

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a stabbing that happened Monday evening. Hubie Von Frazier was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays said Von Frazier attacked a 20-year-old Cleveland man inside a home on Prasse Road. According...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect. Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North. According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding...
ELYRIA, OH
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man shot and killed on West 81st Street during argument, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 2100 block of West 81st in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. Police said, at approximately 730pm, officers were called to 2180 W. 81st Street for a man shot. When police arrived they...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
AKRON, OH
Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
CLEVELAND, OH
37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died. Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
U.S. Marshals launch Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the United Pastors in Mission worked together to bring a Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline to Cuyahoga County. Officials said it will be up and running in January and February 2023. Anyone with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County can call the number...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

