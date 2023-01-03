Man suspected of killing University of Idaho students waives extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday ordered that the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November be extradited to face murder and other charges in Idaho, according to multiple reports.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, in Monroe County on Dec. 30. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the Nov. 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21; in Moscow, Idaho.

Update 3:55 p.m. EST Jan. 3: At a court hearing in Monroe County, Kohberger waived an extradition hearing, according to CNN and WTXF-TV.

A judge ruled that he will be sent to Idaho within 10 days, according to NewsNation.

Original report: Kohberger was being held without bond, officials said. His defense attorney on Saturday told The Associated Press that he planned to waive an extradition hearing.

Police said Kohberger is suspected of killing Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves at an off-campus house in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The four were believed to have been sleeping when they were killed.

Last month, Kohberger finished his first semester as a Ph.D. student in the criminal justice program at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, CNN reported. The campus is about 15 minutes west of Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho is located, according to the news network.

A motive behind the attack remains unclear.

