Starkville, MS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football OL Anthony Bradford declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram Friday. Bradford played in 13 games and started in 12 for the Tigers this season. He spent most of this season as LSU's starting right guard while also playing some left tackle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why our appetite for expanded College Football Playoff remains ravenous

If the NCAA needed a commercial for its No. 1 product, college football, it could simply compile a highlight reel of Saturday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games. For the first time in the CFP's nine-year history, both semifinals were decided by a single possession. In a cinematic twist, Ohio State's would-be game-winning field goal missed, catapulting Georgia into the national championship game, as the clock struck midnight turning 2022 into 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Frank Maile officially named new WSU EDGE coach

FRANK MAILE WAS officially named Washington State's new EDGEs coach on Friday in a release by the school. Maile, who has spent the past two seasons as Boise State's defensive line and associate head coach, resigned from BSU last month and replaces AJ Cooper who left for hometown ASU. "I...
PULLMAN, WA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates

There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KENTUCKY STATE

