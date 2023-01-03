Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
Mississippi State assistant Steve Spurrier Jr expected to be hired as Tulsa OC
Mississippi State is losing a key offensive staffer. Steve Spurrier Jr, the team’s previous wide receiver’s coach, was hired by Tulsa to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. The expected move was first reported by Adam Rittenberg. Having spent the last three seasons with Mississippi State, Steve...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Remembering when Tennessee football received Todd Monken's résumé in 2017 coaching search | Toppmeyer
Todd Monken only ever left college football because he had a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to become the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator, but a chance to coach the Tennessee Vols could take Monken from the NFL to the SEC. That’s according to an email Monken’s agent,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football OL Anthony Bradford declares for the 2023 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram Friday. Bradford played in 13 games and started in 12 for the Tigers this season. He spent most of this season as LSU's starting right guard while also playing some left tackle.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why our appetite for expanded College Football Playoff remains ravenous
If the NCAA needed a commercial for its No. 1 product, college football, it could simply compile a highlight reel of Saturday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games. For the first time in the CFP's nine-year history, both semifinals were decided by a single possession. In a cinematic twist, Ohio State's would-be game-winning field goal missed, catapulting Georgia into the national championship game, as the clock struck midnight turning 2022 into 2023.
Transfer OL Daijon Parker Flips Commitment from Virginia to Iowa
Parker originally committed to UVA back on December 11th, but has decided to transfer to Iowa instead
Could Longhorns, Sooners Join SEC Family a Little Early?
Big 12 commissioner says the talking is already going on to move things ahead.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jim Harbaugh holds all the cards, but here's why he shouldn’t leave Michigan for NFL
Here we go again — again. With the kind regularity we should now expect for such unfailingly reliable events like the sun rising, rain being wet and voting for speaker of the House of Representatives, Jim Harbaugh is drawing interest once again from the NFL. It feels like from...
Washington State records shocking upset of No. 5 Arizona
Mouhamed Gueye had a double-double to help Washington State build an 18-point second-half lead as the Cougars posted an historic
247Sports
Frank Maile officially named new WSU EDGE coach
FRANK MAILE WAS officially named Washington State's new EDGEs coach on Friday in a release by the school. Maile, who has spent the past two seasons as Boise State's defensive line and associate head coach, resigned from BSU last month and replaces AJ Cooper who left for hometown ASU. "I...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates
There are only five undefeated college women's basketball teams remaining, and LSU is one of them. At 14-0, Kim Mulkey's Tigers have gotten off to one of the program's best starts, one win shy of tying the mark at 15-0. No. 7 LSU (14-0, 2-0) is looking to extend its winning streak in a Southeastern Conference game against Texas A&M (5-7, 1-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network).
Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season
For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WGMD Radio
Bobby Petrino joins Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M less than one month after accepting role at UNLV: report
It’s been less than one month since Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas and Louisville head coach, accepted the offensive coordinator job at UNLV under head coach Barry Odom. Petrino has taken another job instead. Petrino is set to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies under head...
Surprising Utah aims for 6-0 Pac-12 start, faces Oregon
Utah will be out to extend its winning streak against fellow Pac-12 teams when it hosts Oregon on Saturday night
