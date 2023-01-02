ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m a cleaning expert and here’s how to remove any stain from your party dress from gravy to mud

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3LEH_0k2GM6gD00

FOLLOWING a week of festive celebrations it is likely that your party dresses are looking a little worse for wear.

But before you throw out that red wine soaked dress you might want to take some advice from our cleaning experts who revealed how to remove any party-related stain from your clothes.

The team at Dobell collaborated with two cleaning experts – Sarah Dempsey from MyJobQuote and Henry Paterson from Housekeep – to discuss how to tackle this season’s most prolific stains.

Read on to discover how to rescue your stain soaked garments…

Red/mulled wine

Sarah says that “red wine and mulled wine spills are much easier to deal with while they’re still wet, so you need to tackle them quickly.

“If you’re not at home, absorb as much as you can with a paper napkin and use white wine or soda water to keep the stain moist until you get home.

“As long as the spill is still wet, you can sprinkle salt over the area to absorb the wine. As this is a mild treatment, it should be safe to use on any fabric. Brush off the salt and soak with cold water or soda water and blot out the remaining stain with an absorbent towel.

“Apply a pre-wash stain remover if the mark’s still visible and put your garment on a cold wash to avoid setting the stain”.

White wine/prosecco

Sarah advises that “as with red wine, white wine and prosecco spills should be tackled quickly before they dry as this makes them easier to remove from all types of material. Rinsing with soda water and blotting with an absorbent towel should take out the worst before you wash it in the machine. This avoids the need for harsh stain removers”.

Henry added that “rinsing the stain with cold water might be enough to get a white wine stain out.

“Do this from behind the stain on the inside of the garment. Once the stain is flushed out, you can pop the item in the laundry as normal. If rinsing doesn’t do the trick, apply some laundry stain remover directly onto the stain to pre-treat it before you pop it to the laundry as normal”.

Beer

Grant Durrell, Senior Menswear Designer at Dobell, shared that the trick for beer stain removal is to apply some liquid soap, whether it’s dish soap or laundry, it doesn’t matter, but you need to mix it with some lukewarm water.

Grab a clean towel or a sponge and dab at the stain until it’s gone. If for some reason you didn’t get to the stain while it was fresh, you can mix some baking soda and liquid detergent together, use an old clean toothbrush, and rub it into the stain. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse with some lukewarm water.

The baking soda will act as an odour absorber and will grab any remnants of that pesky beer odour.

A variation of this method is to just let the cleaning mixture sit on the stain and then after 5 or 10 minutes, toss it into the washing machine and wash normally. For fresh beer spills on clothes, Sarah advises to “blot with a paper towel and put on a cold wash before it dries”.

Gravy

Gravy contains oil, so Grant says to quickly wipe excess gravy that’s spilled onto your clothing to stop it soaking in.

Pre-treat with a prewash stain remover, and then launder, using the hottest water safe for the fabric.

Sarah suggested to “use a biological detergent as this has enzymes that can tackle the gravy stain.

“For materials such as wool that can’t go on a hot wash, remove the excess gravy, then gently rub with chalk or sprinkle with baking soda to absorb oily residues. If the stain persists, dab with white spirit before soaking your items in a suitable detergent”.

Oil

Grant recommends that the best and most effective way to remove any type of stain is to take your garment to a dry cleaner.

This will give you peace of mind that your garment is being professionally cleaned. However, if you want to try removing the stain at home, follow these 6 steps – first, blot with a towel.

Then set your stained garment on a flat surface and sprinkle a small teaspoon size of baking soda over the stain. Let the baking soda sit on the stain for 30 minutes.

Scrub the baking soda off the garment using a toothbrush. If the baking soda starts to clump up that means it is properly absorbing the oil.

Don’t worry if some baking soda residue remains, it will wash out in the next step.

Pour dish soap over the baking soda, just enough to cover the stain. Massage the dish soap into the baking soda. You can also use your cleaning toothbrush here for more scrubbing power on sturdier fabrics.

Give your soapy garment a thorough rinse under running water before throwing it into the washing machine. You should always avoid putting a garment that has any amount of dish soap in the fabric into the washing machine—excess soap suds are a known way to ruin a washing machine!

Wash the garment in the washing machine using your preferred detergent, following the instructions on the garment care label. Air dry (heat from a dryer will set that oil stain and make it harder to remove).

Glitter

Henry advises to “dab the glitter with a clean, slightly damp microfibre cloth and you should be able to lift most of it off”.

Sarah added that “it’s best to get rid of glitter from your partywear before you wash it to prevent these small particles ending up in our water courses. So, use a lint roller or vacuum to remove bits of glitter stuck in clothing fibres.

“For more delicate materials, you may prefer to use a damp microfibre cloth to wipe the glitter off”.

Mud

Unlike most clothing stains, Sarah says that “it’s better to let mud dry, so it will flake off. You can scrape excess mud from clothes with a spoon and then rub with a paste made from detergent and water as a pre-wash treatment.

“For items with loose fibres such as woolly jumpers, you’ll need to work gently to avoid pulls and then dab with white spirit instead of using a paste”.

Sweat

For sweat stains on clothes, Sarah noted to “add a cup of white vinegar or lemon juice to warm water and leave the items to soak.

“For yellow stains that persist on whites such as cotton blouses and shirts, add oxygen bleach to your normal wash”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfD3Q_0k2GM6gD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0TBk_0k2GM6gD00

Dust

Sarah shared that “it’s best not to wipe dusty clothing as it will push the dirt particles into the fibres. So, take dusty clothes outside and give them a good shake.

“You can follow this will a lint roller or some sticky tape to remove the remaining particles from smooth and tightly woven fabrics such as cotton and canvas. Or use a hand vacuum on a low setting for materials such as velvet and tweed”.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Cleaning Out Your Closet for the New Year? Here's How to Declutter and Organize

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Are your closet doors barely closing, or are you tripping on clothes and shoes every time you open them up? The start of a new year brings a much-needed opportunity for a clean slate, and that means starting with your closet.
Maya Devi

Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar

Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
CNET

You're Loading Your Dishwasher Wrong. Here's the Right Way

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Who among us hasn't had an argument with a partner, family member or roommate about the right way to load the dishwasher? While it might seem easiest to just put everything where it fits, that's a recipe for leaving your plates, forks and spoons left with crust and grime. The way you choose to load your dishwasher really does have a major impact on how well your dishes get cleaned -- and there is indeed a correct method.
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
BHG

How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)

Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Apartment Therapy

The 10-in-1 Cleaning Find Hundreds of AT Readers Bought This Year (It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I took my first vacation since before the pandemic, I returned home to find my apartment was a mess. After spending a week in an airy, spotless hotel room, I was now standing in a tiny studio where the floors looked dull and dirty, the shelves were dusty, and the whole space felt cluttered. While I vacuum and dust regularly, I realized that after nearly two years of spending more time at home (including working from home), my apartment desperately needed a much deeper cleaning. Over the following weekends, I started purging closets, dusting everything from bookshelves to baseboards, and to help tackle a multitude of chores, I purchased the PurSteam ThermaPro 211 10-in-One Steam Mop, an Amazon bestseller with over 23,000 5-star ratings that I had read about on Apartment Therapy.
Parade

Hold Up—These Surprisingly Effective Home Cleaning Hacks Use Ketchup, Mayo and What Else?!

There's nothing worse than setting aside a day to do cleaning and then realizing you are out of most of your go-to cleaning products. This little setback could have you holding off cleaning for another day, which could be just the excuse you were looking for. However, you can still get your home cleaning done on schedule. All you need is some ketchup, mayonnaise and a few other items out of your pantry or medicine cabinet. It may sound unbelievable but these typical mess makers do a fantastic job of cleaning up—get ready to be blown away by these unusual (yet super effective) cleaning hacks!
dcnewsnow.com

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays near an end, the post-holiday cleaning will begin. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them ready to go when the holidays roll around again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
denver7.com

Everything you need to know before cleaning with a steam cleaner

Cleaning can feel like a bit of a chore, can’t it? But by using a steam cleaner, you can help take some of the hassle out of cleaning, bypassing the mop and bucket. With a steam cleaner, you can give your home a deep clean or simply stay on top of the weekly buildup.
heckhome.com

Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout

Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
Tyla

Woman has 1p hack for unblocking toilets and says it works in seconds

Household mishaps are a frustrating problem, but few are arguably more inconvenient than a blocked toilet, which can be a headache and then some. But if you've tried and failed to solve the problem yourself, then this handy hack is definitely one to use or simply keep in mind for the future - and it costs just 1p. Check it out:
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy