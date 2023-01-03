Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
NYPD: Motorcyclist, 25, dead after late-night collision with car on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night following a crash involving a sedan in Great Kills, according to the NYPD. At approximately 11:22 p.m., the unidentified motorcyclist, 25, was traveling northbound on Hylan Boulevard approaching the intersection of Nelson Avenue when he collided with a late-model Dodge Charger that had been traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard and was attempting to make a left turn onto Nelson Avenue, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
91-year-old woman killed by hit and run driver while crossing street in Brooklyn
Crossing Rockaway Parkway can be frightening for anyone with so much traffic and some cars driving too fast. Police set up cameras because of problems I the past. However, for Margie Salter - she wasn't scared.
Portion of Goethals Bridge reopened after being closed due to police activity
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays reported on the Goethals Bridge to New Jersey during the afternoon rush Friday stemmed from police activity on the span. “The on ramp from the I-278 to the Goethals Bridge is closed due to police activity,” a tweet read from the Goethals Bridge’s official Twitter account.
Road maintenance to cause closures, delays on Staten Island streets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week, causing temporary road closures and delays throughout the borough. No paving or milling is planned. To register a complaint or to report a pothole or other street defect, call either the city’s...
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Source: Man allegedly stabbed by livery driver in Staten Island road-rage incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a busy street in Bloomfield during the morning rush hour on Thursday, according to police. A road-rage incident sparked the assault that allegedly was perpetrated by a livery driver, according to a...
Crash causes delays on Staten Island Expressway early in Wednesday morning rush hour; 1 person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A traffic jam was reported on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, early in the Wednesday morning rush hour. A person was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze from the crash, which was reported at 4:45 a.m., according to a spokesman from the FDNY/EMS.
‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of Tuesday’s wild melee at a Port Richmond bus stop that led to the suspension of an NYPD officer, employees at businesses in the vicinity contend that the area is dangerous, and that come dismissal time, students awaiting the bus wreak daily havoc.
NYPD probing report of robbery in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in St. George on Thursday evening. The robbery was reported at around 4:50 p.m. at a shoe store at 35 Richmond Terrace, according to preliminary information from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. An...
‘The Wanderers’ check out site of bus-stop melee involving NYPD, youths as longer video of incident emerges and NYC Mayor Adams plans visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Controversy continues to swirl after an NYPD officer was involved in a melee on Tuesday with youths at a bus stop used by students from I.S. 51 in Port Richmond. The officer was suspended after video emerged of him repeatedly punching one female youth on the...
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, New Springville resident Dmytro Lapko, 47, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Rescue of workers from bucket truck prompts closure of Goethals Bridge to Staten Island
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened with residual delays due to earlier police activity, according to a tweet from the Port Authority Twitter account.
Large emergency response on South Ave. on Thursday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a medical emergency in Bloomfield during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to emergency radio communications. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of South Avenue near Travis Avenue. NYPD and Port Authority Police were among the emergency responders. A light-colored...
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus Stop
The Port Richmond bus stop brawl that resulted in the suspension of an NYPD officer will be discussed during Mayor Eric Adams' visit to the Staten Island school. The mayor announced that he would be inviting local leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond, the school where the students involved in the brawl were identified by City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), although the details of the visit were not immediately clear.
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas On Long Island
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.According to Nassau County P…
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1