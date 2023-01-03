ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYPD: Motorcyclist, 25, dead after late-night collision with car on Hylan Boulevard

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night following a crash involving a sedan in Great Kills, according to the NYPD. At approximately 11:22 p.m., the unidentified motorcyclist, 25, was traveling northbound on Hylan Boulevard approaching the intersection of Nelson Avenue when he collided with a late-model Dodge Charger that had been traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard and was attempting to make a left turn onto Nelson Avenue, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, New Springville resident Dmytro Lapko, 47, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Abdul Ghani

Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus Stop

The Port Richmond bus stop brawl that resulted in the suspension of an NYPD officer will be discussed during Mayor Eric Adams' visit to the Staten Island school. The mayor announced that he would be inviting local leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond, the school where the students involved in the brawl were identified by City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), although the details of the visit were not immediately clear.
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
