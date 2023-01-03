Read full article on original website
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
Local authorities gave an update on their investigation into the actor's horrific freak accident.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo
Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
