Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Houston Chronicle
Kevin McCarthy elected House Speaker, breaking historic deadlock
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House early Saturday morning, overcoming a fierce challenge to his leadership by a group of far-right members that led him to make steep concessions and suggests a contentious two years ahead. "I'm glad it's over," McCarthy (Calif.) told reporters after...
Houston Chronicle
The 6 remaining McCarthy holdouts
WASHINGTON - And then there were six. Kevin McCarthy made significant headway toward his long-sought goal of becoming speaker of the House on Friday afternoon. But even with 15 Republicans flipping to support him and bringing him closer to winning over a majority of the House, McCarthy remains a handful of votes shy. And while it's nice to demonstrate momentum, getting over the line could be difficult given how dug-in some of the holdouts are.
Houston Chronicle
Popcorn and a near-fight: 8 dramatic moments in the speaker election
- - - 1. A fight nearly erupts after Gaetz leaves McCarthy one vote short. The most dramatic moment by far came near the end - during the 14th round of voting on Friday, in what almost everyone had hoped would be the final round. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had ensured...
Houston Chronicle
Back in their districts, House speaker holdouts get cheers, jeers and shrugs
MCKINNEY, Tex. - Ben Zeno reveled in the chaos his new congressman helped unleash in Washington this week. Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-Tex.) had joined about 20 other GOP lawmakers who repeatedly opposed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker - his first act in the Capitol bringing the chamber to a days-long, historic standstill. Many Republicans were furious and worried their caucus would fail to get anything done after retaking the House this fall with a small, fractured majority.
Houston Chronicle
What are we clapping for? America's sad compulsion to applaud.
Years ago I was assigned to review a painfully unfunny off-Broadway comedy. As the show lumbered to an ignominious conclusion and the actors took their bows, I leaped from my aisle seat and sprinted, eager to be the first to find the blessed relief of the exit door. In the...
Houston Chronicle
The Jan. 6 coup blared an alarm about rising fascism. Will we hear it?
Two years after the failed Jan. 6, 2021, coup, the far right continues to escalate threats against marginalized groups and to our democratic system more broadly. The mass killing at Club Q in Colorado Springs, followed soon after by an attack on an electrical grid, which some suspect might have been motivated by a desire to disrupt a drag show in North Carolina, offer a grim foreshadowing of more violence to come. This is particularly worrying given Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) recent statement to the New York Young Republican Club that if she and Stephen K. Bannon had been in charge on Jan. 6, the mob "would have been armed" and "we would have won."
Houston Chronicle
Meet the antsy kids who were also stuck at the Capitol this week
The House floor was full of whiny, unruly crybabies this week. And then there were the children: Adorable infants like Hodge, the 4-month-old son of Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.). Well-behaved kids, the only people willing to sit anywhere near George Santos (R-N.Y.). Exhausted youngsters, like the twin sons of Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.), who fell sound asleep as their father waited for yet another vote. Bored teenagers who were nonetheless still less recalcitrant than some of the adults in the room.
Comments / 0