Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Kevin McCarthy elected House Speaker, breaking historic deadlock

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House early Saturday morning, overcoming a fierce challenge to his leadership by a group of far-right members that led him to make steep concessions and suggests a contentious two years ahead. "I'm glad it's over," McCarthy (Calif.) told reporters after...
The 6 remaining McCarthy holdouts

WASHINGTON - And then there were six. Kevin McCarthy made significant headway toward his long-sought goal of becoming speaker of the House on Friday afternoon. But even with 15 Republicans flipping to support him and bringing him closer to winning over a majority of the House, McCarthy remains a handful of votes shy. And while it's nice to demonstrate momentum, getting over the line could be difficult given how dug-in some of the holdouts are.
Back in their districts, House speaker holdouts get cheers, jeers and shrugs

MCKINNEY, Tex. - Ben Zeno reveled in the chaos his new congressman helped unleash in Washington this week. Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-Tex.) had joined about 20 other GOP lawmakers who repeatedly opposed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker - his first act in the Capitol bringing the chamber to a days-long, historic standstill. Many Republicans were furious and worried their caucus would fail to get anything done after retaking the House this fall with a small, fractured majority.
What are we clapping for? America's sad compulsion to applaud.

Years ago I was assigned to review a painfully unfunny off-Broadway comedy. As the show lumbered to an ignominious conclusion and the actors took their bows, I leaped from my aisle seat and sprinted, eager to be the first to find the blessed relief of the exit door. In the...
The Jan. 6 coup blared an alarm about rising fascism. Will we hear it?

Two years after the failed Jan. 6, 2021, coup, the far right continues to escalate threats against marginalized groups and to our democratic system more broadly. The mass killing at Club Q in Colorado Springs, followed soon after by an attack on an electrical grid, which some suspect might have been motivated by a desire to disrupt a drag show in North Carolina, offer a grim foreshadowing of more violence to come. This is particularly worrying given Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) recent statement to the New York Young Republican Club that if she and Stephen K. Bannon had been in charge on Jan. 6, the mob "would have been armed" and "we would have won."
Meet the antsy kids who were also stuck at the Capitol this week

The House floor was full of whiny, unruly crybabies this week. And then there were the children: Adorable infants like Hodge, the 4-month-old son of Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.). Well-behaved kids, the only people willing to sit anywhere near George Santos (R-N.Y.). Exhausted youngsters, like the twin sons of Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.), who fell sound asleep as their father waited for yet another vote. Bored teenagers who were nonetheless still less recalcitrant than some of the adults in the room.
