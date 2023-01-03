ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Rawlins crews continue snow management efforts

Life is getting back to normal in Rawlins after several days. Two-feet of wet, heavy snow on top of already icy streets brought the city to a near standstill. City offices and facilities were closed on Monday and Tuesday. County offices also closed after city officials put a “no unnecessary travel advisory” into effect.
RAWLINS, WY
Layman updates commissioners on winter storm impacts

Following any big snow storm, the question is always the same whether you’re shoveling your driveway or plowing out a maze of narrow streets packed with cars. Where do you pile up the snow?. The answer became critical this week as the snow kept falling. Two feet of snow...
RAWLINS, WY
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig

A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
CRAIG, CO
Mike Morris sworn in as new Saratoga police chief

In one of his first official acts as mayor of Saratoga, Chuck Davis appointed a new police chief. Mayor Davis picked longtime lawman Mike Morris for the job. Chief Morris was sworn in on January 4th, taking the position previously held by Ken Lehr. Chief Morris was born in Colorado...
SARATOGA, WY
New councilmembers sworn in, Weickum elected Rawlins mayor again

After two new members were sworn into Rawlins City Council Tuesday, the now short-handed, six-member board elected Terry Weickum to serve two more years as mayor. Steve Sanger of Ward 3 was elected vice mayor. Weickum will serve a two-year term as mayor until January 2025. The vote was 4-2...
RAWLINS, WY
Saratoga’s new mayor appoints new town personnel

In Saratoga, an almost entirely new governing body got down to business Tuesday night. During the first Saratoga town council meeting of the year, the sitting council finished up their terms by addressing a few left-over financial items. Jon Nelson, D’Ron Campbell, Ron Hutchins and Creed James no longer head Saratoga’s government. Kathy Beck, who was appointed to Ben Spaulding’s seat in September will remain through the end of the term.
SARATOGA, WY
Jones voted chair of county commissioners, newly elected officials sworn in

Sue Jones was voted in as chairwoman of the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Thursday. Travis Moore was elected Vice Chair. Clerk Gwynn Bartlett read the motion. The resulting vote was unanimous. Pictured above L-R: Sheriff Alex Bakken, Coroner Brittany Nyman, District Court Clerk Mara Sanger, Commissioner Travis Moore,...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY

