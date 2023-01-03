Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Layman updates commissioners on winter storm impacts
Following any big snow storm, the question is always the same whether you’re shoveling your driveway or plowing out a maze of narrow streets packed with cars. Where do you pile up the snow?. The answer became critical this week as the snow kept falling. Two feet of snow...
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins crews continue snow management efforts
Life is getting back to normal in Rawlins after several days. Two-feet of wet, heavy snow on top of already icy streets brought the city to a near standstill. City offices and facilities were closed on Monday and Tuesday. County offices also closed after city officials put a “no unnecessary travel advisory” into effect.
bigfoot99.com
Mike Morris sworn in as new Saratoga police chief
In one of his first official acts as mayor of Saratoga, Chuck Davis appointed a new police chief. Mayor Davis picked longtime lawman Mike Morris for the job. Chief Morris was sworn in on January 4th, taking the position previously held by Ken Lehr. Chief Morris was born in Colorado...
bigfoot99.com
Triple D Construction discusses plan to address lack of affordable housing
Communities across Wyoming are dealing with a lack of affordable housing. Governor Mark Gordon assembled a task force to develop solutions, while some Saratoga residents are pushing forward with ideas of their own. Bryan Drake, the owner of Triple D Construction has a plan to address the town’s lack of...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga’s new mayor appoints new town personnel
In Saratoga, an almost entirely new governing body got down to business Tuesday night. During the first Saratoga town council meeting of the year, the sitting council finished up their terms by addressing a few left-over financial items. Jon Nelson, D’Ron Campbell, Ron Hutchins and Creed James no longer head Saratoga’s government. Kathy Beck, who was appointed to Ben Spaulding’s seat in September will remain through the end of the term.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials announce plan for filling empty city council seat
The City of Rawlins has announced a plan for filling the empty seat on the governing body after the winning candidate from Ward 2 chose not to take the oath of office this week at the start of the four-year term. Tonya Lewman chose not to be sworn in after...
bigfoot99.com
Jones voted chair of county commissioners, newly elected officials sworn in
Sue Jones was voted in as chairwoman of the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Thursday. Travis Moore was elected Vice Chair. Clerk Gwynn Bartlett read the motion. The resulting vote was unanimous. Pictured above L-R: Sheriff Alex Bakken, Coroner Brittany Nyman, District Court Clerk Mara Sanger, Commissioner Travis Moore,...
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
bigfoot99.com
New councilmembers sworn in, Weickum elected Rawlins mayor again
After two new members were sworn into Rawlins City Council Tuesday, the now short-handed, six-member board elected Terry Weickum to serve two more years as mayor. Steve Sanger of Ward 3 was elected vice mayor. Weickum will serve a two-year term as mayor until January 2025. The vote was 4-2...
