iheart.com

Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home

(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Semi Crashes Off Bridge in Buchanan County

A semi crashed off an icy bridge in Buchanan County on Tuesday morning. It happened south of Hazleton before 7:30 am. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call of an accident near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows a...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo PD arrest second suspect in night club shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A second arrest has been made related to a shooting at the Flirts Gentlemen's Club in Waterloo back on December 31st. Waterloo Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Phillips with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service out of Wichita, Kansas. When Phillips was taken...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

kwayradio.com

Drinking Water Treatment Operator Charged with Falsifying Records

The former operator-in-charge at Nashua’s drinking water treatment facility has been charged with falsifying testing records, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jeffry Smith was charged with one count of Making a False Document last week. He was fired from his job with the city in April of 2018 following an investigation that led to him admitting he failed to carry out required water compliance tests and fabricated testing results sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, specifically he failed to test the drinking water for chlorine, but produced a report that samples were taken. In May of 2018 his state certifications to operate water treatment facilities was revoked and he was prohibited from holding future certifications.
NASHUA, IA
3 News Now

Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Make Arrest in New Year's Eve Shooting

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo Police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a strip club on New Year's Eve. Police say 26 year-old Oshea Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting at Flirts Gentlemen's Club resulted in two victims being hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say they recovered shell casings and a gun at the scene of the shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer

Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Bremer Avenue Bridge Replacement

The Bremer Avenue Bridge in Waverly will close for about a year beginning late this Fall or early Winter when the river levels go down, according to the DOT. Waverly Chamber of Commerce executive director Travis Toliver says he believes the Waverly business community will be ready to adjust to the closure.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery

A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE

