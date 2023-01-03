Read full article on original website
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
Report of Attempted Child Abduction at Independence Walmart Investigated by Police
Independence Police have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Independence. The report came into police last week on Thursday, December 29th. The allegation was that around 11:15 am that day, an older man had walked past a child in a shopping cart and placed his hand on or around her arm.
Overturned semi closed Highway 218 early Thursday morning in Bremer County
WAVERLY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi crash led to Highway 218 being closed in Bremer County early Thursday morning. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was reminding everyone to drive slow due to ice and snow on the streets after that crash. A semi overturned near Waverly and...
Cedar Falls factory evacuated after 'active shooter' alarm; cause under investigation
Employees at the Viking Pump facility in Cedar Falls were evacuated after a report of an active shooter Wednesday. Authorities now report there is no threat to the public, no shooter was located, and no injuries were reported. Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch got the call at 2:07 p.m. reporting...
Two Fayette County Residents Arrested after Meth Found in Baby’s Home
Two Fayette County residents have been arrested on child endangerment charges for having meth in a home where a baby lives. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 120 7th Street North in Maynard last Friday afternoon. During the search, they found meth and paraphernalia.
Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home
(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
Independence man charged with willful injury after firing BB gun at woman
Thursday, Independence Police announced the arrest of Dakota Main after an assault investigation on New Year's Day. According to a police dept. press release, officers were called to the 300 block of 4th Avenue SW around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 1st, after a victim reported a physical altercation with Main.
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
Semi Crashes Off Bridge in Buchanan County
A semi crashed off an icy bridge in Buchanan County on Tuesday morning. It happened south of Hazleton before 7:30 am. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call of an accident near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows a...
Waterloo PD arrest second suspect in night club shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A second arrest has been made related to a shooting at the Flirts Gentlemen's Club in Waterloo back on December 31st. Waterloo Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Phillips with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service out of Wichita, Kansas. When Phillips was taken...
Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV, and trailer home overnight Wednesday
A Fayette County barn is considered a total loss after a fire overnight Wednesday, as well as an RV and a trailer home that were parked near the barn. According to a post on the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were called to the scene at 12738 Y Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning, and found the barn fully engulfed in flames, with multiple exposures on all sides.
Drinking Water Treatment Operator Charged with Falsifying Records
The former operator-in-charge at Nashua’s drinking water treatment facility has been charged with falsifying testing records, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jeffry Smith was charged with one count of Making a False Document last week. He was fired from his job with the city in April of 2018 following an investigation that led to him admitting he failed to carry out required water compliance tests and fabricated testing results sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, specifically he failed to test the drinking water for chlorine, but produced a report that samples were taken. In May of 2018 his state certifications to operate water treatment facilities was revoked and he was prohibited from holding future certifications.
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession...
Waterloo Police Make Arrest in New Year's Eve Shooting
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo Police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a strip club on New Year's Eve. Police say 26 year-old Oshea Wright was identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting at Flirts Gentlemen's Club resulted in two victims being hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say they recovered shell casings and a gun at the scene of the shooting.
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
Bremer Avenue Bridge Replacement
The Bremer Avenue Bridge in Waverly will close for about a year beginning late this Fall or early Winter when the river levels go down, according to the DOT. Waverly Chamber of Commerce executive director Travis Toliver says he believes the Waverly business community will be ready to adjust to the closure.
Boy Arrested for Smash & Grab Robbery
A male juvenile was arrested after allegedly participating in a smash and grab robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo early Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police believe three people took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart on Jefferson Street at around 2:50am. At least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products was taken from the store. The one suspect that was caught was found about a block away from the store with a hammer and the stolen goods. He has been charged with second degree Theft, third degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. 3 Star Mart did reopen later that morning with sheet rock replacing the broken glass.
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
