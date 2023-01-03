Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kq2.com
Cory Don Coulter
Cory Don Coulter, Fillmore, MO, son of Donald Frederick and Margery Grace (Macrander) Coulter, was born in St. Louis, MO, on December 4th, 1964. Following a brief struggle with lung cancer, Cory passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. There were few challenges that Cory could not remedy, many of those...
kq2.com
Pet of the Week | Theo
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Aubrey Silvey from St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue joins us to talk about this week's Pet of the Week, Theo. Theo is a 10-year-old lab that was brought to the shelter because his owners could no longer have him.
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph, Hawaiian Bros confirm opening of new restaurant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials confirm Thursday that the company has plans to open a restaurant location to St. Joseph later this year. Officials with the City of St. Joseph said that a permit was issued for a Hawaiian Bros restaurant on December 22nd to Harmon Construction from Olathe, Kan.
kq2.com
LeBlond's Perry signs NLI with William Jewell
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond Senior, Paige Perry made it official Wednesday afternoon that she would continue her Dance Career in College. Perry signing her National Letter of Intent to join William Jewell's Dance Program. Perry has been a vital member of LeBlond's Dance Program for the last few years,...
kq2.com
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill expected to open in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It appears that St. Joseph will soon have a new restaurant near North Belt Highway. Construction crews are working in the area of North Belt Highway and Beck Road with a sign reading "Coming Soon. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill." There is not a timetable for the opening.
kq2.com
LeBlond defeats Hornets in MEC showdown
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated Chillicothe, 50-42, and snapped a 10-year losing streak to the Hornets in the process. The #2 team in Class 2 trailed Chillicothe, 26-21, at the break, but in the second half, the Golden Eagles outscored the Hornets, 29-16.
kq2.com
Duncan finishes with 19 as Cyclones fall short to Perry-Lecompton
(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside looking for their 2nd win of the season but hosting a good Perry-Lecompton team on Friday. Perry-Lecompton came out shooting well from deep as they made 6 3-point shots in the half and led the Cyclones 33-24 at the half. Todrick Duncan a bright spot for this...
kq2.com
MLC Foundation receives $500,000 gift to support Children's Discovery Center
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sunderland Foundation gifted the Mosaic Life Care Foundation $500,000 to support the $19 million construction cost of the Children's Discovery Center. The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation based in the Kansas City region that supports capital building projects and nonprofits. MLC Foundation President Dr. Julie...
kq2.com
Union Star boil advisory lifted
(UNION STAR, Mo.) City officials have save said that the boil advisory for Union Star has been lifted Thursday afternoon. The advisory went into effect Monday, January 2.
kq2.com
West Platte girls win by 64 points, while the Blue Jays boys fall short
(WESTON, Mo) The West Platte Blue Jays hosted the Hogan Prep Academy Rams on Wednesday,. The Girls game, the Blue Jays playing their first game of 2023 and this was all West Platte as they controlled every single aspect of this game. Blue Jays jumped out to 32-2 lead at...
kq2.com
District continues to combat vaping in schools
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While vaping may be more common these days than conventional tobacco cigarettes. The St. Joseph School District is continuing to combat the issue even with kids in the elementary age range. A tool that was once developed to help those quit smoking, is now convincing an entirely...
kq2.com
Brainstorming with Jade Steffens | What is a tsunami?
Today’s question is from Atley who is 8 years old at Oak Grove Elementary. Atley wants to know, "What is a tsunami?" Tsunami is a Japanese word meaning “harbor wave.” It’s a big and powerful wave caused by movements in the earth’s crust that are most common in the pacific ocean.
Comments / 0