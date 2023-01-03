ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Explainer: Capitol riot investigation growing 2 years later

The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged the foundations of American democracy. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege on Jan....
Why doesn’t the government work? Blame those we keep electing.

Since the days of President Ronald Reagan, GOP candidates running for office have railed that the government does not work. We, the American people, wanting to prove them correct, elect these candidates to office, and like a self-fulfilling prophecy, the government doesn’t work. The GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives who want to run “our” government weren’t even able to agree on a speaker of the House after 13 votes -- at this writing.
George Santos gets sworn in, officially a member of Congress

Disgraced New York Republican George Santos, who’s facing at least three criminal investigations, was sworn into Congress early Saturday morning. Santos stood next to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert with his right hand raised and pledged to uphold the Constitution along with other members of the 118th Congress as they were sworn in by newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republican gridlock over the selection of a House speaker delayed the Queens and Long Island representative’s swearing-in for several days. It’s unclear when Santos will pose for his ceremonial photo individually with Speaker McCarthy, as is customary...
U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War.  The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
