Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Explainer: Capitol riot investigation growing 2 years later
The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged the foundations of American democracy. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege on Jan....
Why doesn’t the government work? Blame those we keep electing.
Since the days of President Ronald Reagan, GOP candidates running for office have railed that the government does not work. We, the American people, wanting to prove them correct, elect these candidates to office, and like a self-fulfilling prophecy, the government doesn’t work. The GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives who want to run “our” government weren’t even able to agree on a speaker of the House after 13 votes -- at this writing.
Photos show tension and mayhem on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's final push to become speaker
Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives went through a historic 15 rounds of voting to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy to the House speaker position.
The ‘room where it happens?’ Hamilton fans compare 1790 compromise to current speaker chaos
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The hit show “Hamilton” managed to do what seemed impossible: turn the mundane wheeling and dealing of politics into entertaining drama. Not that it can match the drama of what’s currently happening in Washington D.C., and the ongoing effort to elect a speaker for the U.S. House.
Jimmy Kimmel Blisters Kevin McCarthy For Giving Up 'Kidney' In Speaker Battle
He was like "your friend at the bachelor party, who’s getting beaten so badly at the black jack table you start to think about calling his wife,” smirked Kimmel.
Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote
The Republican leader's victory came at a price: McCarthy had to agree to a series of compromises that dramatically weaken the power of his new post.
‘Sick of political games:’ What Northeast Ohio history students are learning from U.S. House speakership drama
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The historic level of chaos as the U.S. House of Representatives’ Republican majority holds vote after vote to determine who should become the next speaker may not be good government, but it has provided good learning material for Ohio’s history, government and social studies teachers.
George Santos gets sworn in, officially a member of Congress
Disgraced New York Republican George Santos, who’s facing at least three criminal investigations, was sworn into Congress early Saturday morning. Santos stood next to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert with his right hand raised and pledged to uphold the Constitution along with other members of the 118th Congress as they were sworn in by newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Republican gridlock over the selection of a House speaker delayed the Queens and Long Island representative’s swearing-in for several days. It’s unclear when Santos will pose for his ceremonial photo individually with Speaker McCarthy, as is customary...
Biden congratulates Kevin McCarthy on winning House speakership following dramatic process
President Biden swiftly congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his victory just after midnight Saturday, which followed several days of deliberations and dramatic votes.
U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War. The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Mike Rogers lunges at Matt Gaetz during House speaker voting, other members forced to intervene: video
A dramatic incident happened in the House chamber late Friday night during the House speaker votes as a Republican member lunged at another member before he was physically restrained.
