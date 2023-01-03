Read full article on original website
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
50 Cent Is Developing a New Drama With Starz
50 Cent has one final project with Starz, a brand new drama that will be set in the U.K.
Todd Field Decided to Direct Movies After Watching ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 350 Times
Though 16 years had passed since Todd Field’s last film, “Little Children,” the emergence of “TÁR” on the fall festival circuit was an immediate reminder of the auteur’s filmmaking talent. The film, which stars Cate Blanchett as a prominent orchestral conductor who finds her career collapsing before her eyes after a scandal, has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews and is widely viewed as a strong Academy Award contender. The film has the potential to bring Field his first Oscar and Blanchett, for whom he specifically wrote the role, her third. Now that he is on the frontlines of Oscar season, Field is...
Lenny Kravitz Posted His Booty Cheek On Instagram, And Here It Is
Lisa Bonet really knows how to pick 'em.
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Mallory Edens, 26, After Split From Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers, 39, has apparently romantically moved on! The Green Bay Packers player is now dating Mallory Edens, according to TMZ. The athlete and the daughter of one of the owners of the Milwaukee Bucks first speculated romance rumors when they were seen on outings together and now sources at the outlet have confirmed that they are indeed more than friends.
