Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in metro Detroit
Local events to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Jan. 13-16. • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It is a community-wide celebration at the Auburn Hills Community Center in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and “Operation Cover Me” for Grace Centers of Hope, service project of making fleece blankets. Donations of fleece material (minimum of 1.5 yards) are needed to make tie fleece blankets for “Operation Cover Me”. Already-made blankets are also being accepted. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes are being collected for Beyond Basics, an agency that promotes literacy, auburnhills.org/calendar.php.
Authorities seize car allegedly involved in hit-and-run fatality of Shelby Twp. man
A “concerned citizen” was credited with helping the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office finding the vehicle they believe was the one that struck and killed a Shelby Township college student early New Year’s Day. The sheriff’s office on Thursday located and seized the white BMW 3-Series sedan...
Estefan musical ‘On Your Feet!’ coming to Macomb Center
“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” will be at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, telling the inspiring true story of the pair’s rise to international fame and featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets start at $51. More information at macombcenter.com.
Photo gallery from Clarkston at West Bloomfield girls basketball
The reigning Division 1 champion West Bloomfield Lakers hosted Clarkston for an Oakland Activities Association Red Division girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Lakers rolled to a 62-20 win to stay perfect in league play.
Prep Notebook: Milford boys hoopsters making waves, with Sam Lewis leading the way
Milford has always been one of Oakland County’s scrappiest boys basketball club under head coach Dave Gilbert the past decade. Now, they’re one of the best. Gilbert’s Mavericks are 8-1 to start the 2023 season and checked in at No. 4 overall in The Oakland Press’ latest boys hoops Top 10 rankings.
Strength of sisterhood: Powered by three sets of siblings, West Bloomfield continues to roll through OAA Red
WEST BLOOMFIELD — It’s no secret recipe that every coach would like their program to emulate a family atmosphere. At West Bloomfield, girls basketball coach Darrin McAllister had a bit of a head start on making that ‘family feeling’ a reality, though, as you can’t hardly turn around in the Lakers locker room without smacking into another pair of sisters.
