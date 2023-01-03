ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side

A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
OAK PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man accused of fatally shooting sister and leaving body in living room

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of his 25-year-old sister. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 29, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street to a report of a shooting. There, officers reportedly found the victim, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Foul play suspected in 1991 disappearance of Monroe County man

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Monroe County man who vanished 32 years ago. When the mother of Charles Otto Brandt could not reach her son on the phone she requested a welfare check. When police arrived, they found his home...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy