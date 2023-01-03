Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for New Year's Day carjacking suspect
In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating death of 35-year-old man who was struck by train in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was struck by a train in Ypsilanti. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) to the area of Forest and Rice streets. They said a man had been struck by a train at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later
DETROIT – Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side. His mother, Julia Spencer, wants people to take another look at photos of her son. She’s hoping for tips leading to the arrest of his murderer.
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit
DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit. UPDATE: 21-year-old man murdered sister, left her dead in living room of Detroit home, prosecutors say. Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield...
Detroit News
Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side
A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
WTOL-TV
Victim dies in north Toledo shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
Toledo police say 24-year-old Dontae Hull was a burglary suspect at a home on West Park. A friend of the homeowner found him this afternoon and shot and killed him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified
OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Utility worker finds body buried in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A utility worker found a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side. The discovery occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Hildale Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police confirmed they were human remains, but the handling of the situation was atypical.
Detroit man accused of fatally shooting sister and leaving body in living room
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of his 25-year-old sister. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 29, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street to a report of a shooting. There, officers reportedly found the victim, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit murder of man 10 years ago still unsolved
Terrence Hill Jr. was robbed and murdered 10 years ago while he was on a date in Detroit. His killer is still out there, and his family hopes someone knows who they are, so they can get justice.
Body found partially buried behind Detroit home; FBI assisting police
Police in Detroit are investigating a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home on the city's east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 1991 disappearance of Monroe County man
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Monroe County man who vanished 32 years ago. When the mother of Charles Otto Brandt could not reach her son on the phone she requested a welfare check. When police arrived, they found his home...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
FBI reportedly assisting Detroit police after body found buried in shallow grave behind home
Detroit police and FBI officials are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a shallow grave on the city’s east side. Authorities did not immediately release any details on the victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Many questions remain after utility worker discovers body buried in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT – A utility worker discovered a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday. The discovery occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Hildale Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police have confirmed they are the human remains of a female. Detroit...
