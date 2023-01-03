Read full article on original website
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Kinskey Column On Breakdowns In Etiquette
Dave Kinskey (above) represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov. Kinskey has agreed to pen multiple columns for AARP Wyoming to get our Legislative minds working. We thank the Senator.
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
capcity.news
Wyoming legislative bill pursues long-sought-after Medicaid expansion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Once again, a bill that would expand Medicaid eligibility in Wyoming is heading to the State Capitol. If lawmakers pass House Bill 80, or the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, during the 2023 Legislative General Session — which begins Jan. 10 — the Department of Health estimates that 19,000 additional residents will be eligible for the healthcare program.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Ag Committee Asks, What Is A Fence?
2023 Agriculture, State and Public Lands, Water Resources. Committee Chairs (click to meet the committee) Senate committee members - Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, John Kolb. House committee members- Lane Allred, John Winter, Allen Slagle, Barry Crago, Bob Davis, Dalton Banks, Jon Conrad, Bill Allemand. Heading up the Agriculture,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Revenue Committees Lead Discussion On Property Tax Relief
Senate committee members - Tim French, Bob Ide, Stephen Pappas, Troy McKeown. House committee members- John Bear, Andrew Byron, Tony Locke, David Northrup, Ember Oakley, Liz Storer, Tomi Strock, Dan Zwonitzer. All eyes will be on the Joint Revenue Committee during the 2023 session, which had a very high-profile 2023...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Brad Cline, Wyoming Veterans Commission
Brad Cline, Veteran Service Officer for the Wyoming Veterans Commission, spoke about how the VA did in 2022, what’s in store for 2023, and what changes have happened lately for veterans. Some of the subjects that were touched on were the Pact Act, dependent/survivor benefits, pensions, and mental health claims and your rights.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
Post Register
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state’s denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States
Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
Lame Study Blames Wyoming For Gun Smuggling
The most heavily regulated and taxed cigarettes in America are in New York City. If you want to buy the cheapest cigarettes that are not taxed and completely unregulated, go to New York City where the underground economy is BOOMING!. The same rule applies to everything else. Let's take guns...
capcity.news
Cheyenne city employees to see wage increases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — City of Cheyenne employees will see a salary increase at the end of the month following action from the Finance Committee this afternoon. All full-time employees, excluding the Mayor, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 27 and employees of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will receive between a 2% and 6% pay increase effective Jan. 31.
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
rmef.org
Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming
MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
