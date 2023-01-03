Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Local Bird Count event kicks off in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today hosted a Bird Count event for Joplin kids. This program was hosted today from 9-12 P.M. at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin for ages 7-17. Naturalists from the area taught participants all about Ornithology and how birds in...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: train conductors wanted, and a birding event comes to Shoal Creek
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like Franklin Queen -- are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. The 294th engineer company's mission is to conduct construction projects. If you would like to read more about this story, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin based eating disorder program receives national attention
JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin based eating disorder program is receiving some nationwide attention. Freeman's Ozark Center sent a representative to New York to promote its "Reconnect" program at a conference. The program takes a coordinated team approach to treating patients in an outpatient setting. Officials say that approach betters...
koamnewsnow.com
Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
koamnewsnow.com
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire at the King Point Resort, and the search for an armed robber continues in Wheaton
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Portion of Broadway reopens after brief closure
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Officials say Broadway has been reopened in Pittsburg. On Thursday, January 5, a traffic accident at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street in Pittsburg resulted in a damaged traffic signal. Officials say the intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all...
koamnewsnow.com
Educational conservation event coming to Shoal Creek
JOPLIN, Mo. - KOAM's Ty Parks spoke with the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to learn more about an upcoming event. Young nature enthusiasts can learn about birds and help collect information on local bird populations Jan. 7 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program "Kids' Christmas Bird Count."
koamnewsnow.com
Little drops 30, Galena tops Frontenac to get to 7-0
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Tyler Little scores 30 Friday night to lead Galena to a 61-47 win over Frontenac. Maverick Harmon was also in double figures for Galena with 14 points. Mario Menghini leads Frontenac with 17 points, while Vinny Pile adds 11. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction High School announces newest Football Head Coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction Schools says Todd Hafner is returning to lead the high school football program and serve as the Carl Junction Junior High Athletic Director. School officials say Hafner’s earlier stints at Carl Junction include Assistant Football Coach in 1994 and Head Football Coach for four seasons from 1997 to 2000.
koamnewsnow.com
Wright, Gibson lead Joplin over William Chrisman in Kaminsky Classic opener
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Joplin beats William Chrisman 53-45 Thursday night in the first round of the Kaminsky Classic. All Wright (20 pts) and Terrance Gibson (15 pts, 9 reb) lead the way for Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
Quapaw's Deringer signs to St. John's University football
QUAPAW, Okla. - Quapaw High School standout quarterback Jack Deringer signs Thursday to continue his football career at St. John's University in Minnesota. Deringer threw for 2,859 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior season for Quapaw. "St. John's has a really good business program, and I want to go...
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: high speed pursuit, Wheaton robbery, fatal crash on the Missouri Kansas border, and the National Guard deploys from Joplin
BIG STORY #3: NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. The pursuit of a white passenger car at one time topped 105 mph. The spikes set were successful in slowing down the pursuit. Once the vehicle hit the dead end of Jacob Lane the male driver fled on foot into Shoal Creek, briefly interacting with officers from a distance and refusing to come out of the water. Authorities say the suspect left behind items to identify the individual. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
koamnewsnow.com
Detours expected tomorrow in Pittsburg as road construction begins near South Rouse Street
PITTSBURG, KS – Starting Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, lane conversions on South Rouse will begin in the construction zone. Traffic will be converted from the west Side of South Rouse Street, to the East Side of South Rouse Street. The City says North and Southbound...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
Comments / 0