(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside looking for their 2nd win of the season but hosting a good Perry-Lecompton team on Friday. Perry-Lecompton came out shooting well from deep as they made 6 3-point shots in the half and led the Cyclones 33-24 at the half. Todrick Duncan a bright spot for this...

ELWOOD, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO