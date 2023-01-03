ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Prince William Police investigating Manassas 7-Eleven robbery

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwTiD_0k2GJBpY00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at a Manassas gas station early Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. at the 7-Eleven on Purcell Road in Manassas. According to police, the suspect took out a knife before stealing money and lottery tickets. The suspect then left the scene in a gray Dodge Durango.

Grieving Hopewell community marches to demand justice for slain 8-year-old P’Aris Moore

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-8555.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Janice Reynolds
4d ago

Well if one of those scratch offs are a winner, they’ll find the guy that stole them when they cash it in. Idiots.. instead of getting a job like the rest of us, you wanna go stealing… I’m sure your mother is proud.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School

A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alextimes.com

Police arrest shots fired suspect

The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Princess Street. Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett told the Times on Wednesday afternoon that Chauvez Diggins, of Alexandria, was arrested for the crime. APD Tweeted at approximately 10:05 a.m. on...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
ASHBURN, VA
alxnow.com

Suspect posts bond after gunfire incident in Old Town on New Year’s Eve

A 28-year-old Alexandria man was released on bond after allegedly firing a handgun in Old Town on New Year’s Eve, according to the Alexandria Police Department. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Princess Street, near Jefferson-Houston Elementary School. Chauvez...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting

DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
alxnow.com

Shots fired on Lincolnia Road, no injuries

The Alexandria Police Department is on the scene of a shots fired call on the 6100 block of Lincolnia Road. No injuries have been reported, and there is a “moderate police presence” in the area as officers investigate, APD said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
fox5dc.com

Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges

A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy