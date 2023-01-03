Prince William Police investigating Manassas 7-Eleven robbery

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at a Manassas gas station early Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. at the 7-Eleven on Purcell Road in Manassas. According to police, the suspect took out a knife before stealing money and lottery tickets. The suspect then left the scene in a gray Dodge Durango.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-8555.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.