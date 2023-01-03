ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
Benton Co. Sheriff’s deputies make drug bust, find stolen vehicles

BENTON CO., Wash. – Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked to take powerful drugs off the streets and found four stolen vehicles in an unrelated case. The sheriff’s office said deputies were running extra patrols on the 6700 block of West Willamette in Kennewick for the last several months. Other agencies also helped with the investigation, including SWAT,...
Kennewick drug bust turns up hundreds of fentanyl pills

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities served a search warrant at a home in Kennewick that resulted in several arrests and hundreds of fentanyl pills being seized. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the home is in the 6700 block of W Willamette Ave. Members of the Tri-Cities SWAT team, Metro Drug Task Force, the Richland Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped deputies serve the warrant.
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect

He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. – According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
UPDATE: missing person alert for Benton County teenager canceled

FINLEY, Wash. – The Endangered Missing Person Alert issued on behalf of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop in Benton County has been canceled. 1-4-23 An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Brutal Union Gap Slaying Remains Unsolved in 2023

It's a new year and police in Union Gap continue to search for a suspect or suspects in a brutal homicide reported in July of 2022. The fatal beating of two people in their Union Gap home on the 4th of July of 2022 remains a mystery. Last year Union Gap authorities released a photo of a man they hoped to identify but so far no arrest has been made.
Assault puts a police officer on the bench

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
MISSING: At-risk teenager in Benton County

Missing 14-year-old Angelic Waldrop was last seen early January 1. Anyone with information regarding Angelic's case should contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 23-000032.

