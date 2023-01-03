ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Empty Prime drink bottles being resold on eBay by 'Little Del Boy', 10

A budding “little Del Boy” has made a tasty profit by re-selling empty bottles of Prime energy drink to punters dying to get their hands on the viral beverage. Charlie Smith, ten, braved excessive queues outside Asda stores last month to get his hands on the drink, which was created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Supermarkets are playing a trick by selling Easter eggs now, says psychologist

It's the thing that makes some shoppers sigh when they head into their local supermarket. Christmas is barely a memory - and then you see Easter eggs on sale in early January. Easter weekend doesn't fall for another three months - over the weekend of April 7 to April 10 - but it seems it's never too early to start buying the goods. Except, according to one expert, it's actually a trick that makes shoppers feel like their ahead of the game, but ultimately making them spend more.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi 17L air fryer hailed 'best thing ever' at £30 has just been restocked

With New Years resolutions rife, perhaps the most common one is to shift a bit of weight, while also looking out for some meal inspirations. Air fryers have become a very popular kitchen gadget over recent years, and that success looks as though it will continue into 2023 as shoppers look for healthier and more affordable cooking methods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy