It's the thing that makes some shoppers sigh when they head into their local supermarket. Christmas is barely a memory - and then you see Easter eggs on sale in early January. Easter weekend doesn't fall for another three months - over the weekend of April 7 to April 10 - but it seems it's never too early to start buying the goods. Except, according to one expert, it's actually a trick that makes shoppers feel like their ahead of the game, but ultimately making them spend more.

2 DAYS AGO