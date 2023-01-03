ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Elite 2024 4-star TE/DE KingJoseph Edwards includes MSU in top 15 list

By Robert Bondy
By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Michigan State football is one of 15 schools still in the running for an elite defensive end and tight end prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Four-star defensive end and tight end KingJoseph Edwards revealed his top 15 schools on Tuesday, which included the Spartans. Others listed included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, NC State, Florida State, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Edwards — who hails from Buford, Ga. — ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 4 athlete in the class.

Edwards holds scholarships from more than 30 schools, according to 247Sports. He currently is projected to end up down the road as a Georgia Bulldog.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

