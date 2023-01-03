Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Village of Groveport Friday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road. According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
16-year-old shot, killed at hotel in Mansfield; police looking for suspect
A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday morning after he was shot at a hotel in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.
crawfordcountynow.com
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
YAHOO!
Mystery solved? Canton police have person of interest in missing motorcyclist case
CANTON – Police have identified a person of interest in the case of the missing motorcyclist. Lt. Dennis Garren said the investigation is ongoing into the accident that left emergency personnel searching for hours Friday for the operator of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 77 and snarled traffic.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
Marshals arrest man for fatal shooting of 38-year-old Akron mother
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for a shooting that left a 38-year-old mother dead and her 5-year-old daughter hurt.
richlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison
Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center.
huroninsider.com
Perkins Township officers involved in shooting
SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
