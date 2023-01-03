ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Village of Groveport Friday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road. According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase

MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
MANSFIELD, OH
10TV

Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
WHITEHALL, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure

MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins Township officers involved in shooting

SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
SANDUSKY, OH
