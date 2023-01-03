ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Acorns and almonds and Bear Butter, oh my!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bear Butter is a fortified almond butter produced in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The creator says he came up with the mix after the energy balls wouldn’t stay solid, so he thought, "Why try? Let’s just put it in a jar!"
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
