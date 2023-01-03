Read full article on original website
A mild January weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A mix of sunshine and clouds are across the area this morning with chilly temperatures in the teens and single digits across along with wind chills in the teens, single digits and single digits below zero. We’ll have a quiet Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight we’ll have temperatures drop into the teens and 20s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
A Mix of Sun and Clouds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was great to see some sunshine to end the week. Our weekend looks to remain fairly quiet as well. There still is a system we are watching that moves across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Right now it appears to miss most if not all of our area if it maintains the current track. Next week looks to remain milder than normal with Monday starting off with a high near 40. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. University of Iowa celebrates...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
Two arrested for involvement in Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 29th at approximately 1:40 am, Grinnel Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired. An adult male was struck by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital.
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense. Grinnell police arrested Cody McCall and Logan Moline in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 shooting. They face assault and burglary charges. Criminal complaints say the two men broke into the victim’s apartment and...
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds of things being held at Carver and turning the big 40 this week.
Iowa City Public Library sets teens up for success through ‘Free Closet’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teen Little Free Closet at the Iowa City Public Library is made up of a selection of donated clothes that younger people in the community can use. But it’s a more narrowed down selection than you might find at any local pantry or thrift store. The selection consists of button down shirts, blazers, tailored dresses.
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
A celebration at an assisted living facility in Cedar Rapids today honored World War Two veteran, who is marking his 102nd birthday. CNN's Chris Nyguyen joined us now from Washington, D.C. to discuss the latest on this unusual event. Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session.
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
