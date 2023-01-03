Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO