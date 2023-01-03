Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff
After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment
On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer
The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game
Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Sporting News
TCU vs. Georgia ticket prices: How much do seats cost for 2023 College Football Playoff championship in L.A.?
The College Football Playoff Championship is set, and it's going to feature an SEC-Big 12 showdown. Georgia will be taking on TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the Bulldogs look to repeat and TCU looks for its first championship since 1938. The Big 12 hasn't had a champion...
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Update
A sad story involving a former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is getting even sadder. Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter could be heading back to prison. The Indy Star first reported the news. "Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say,...
Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-TCU Coach Gary Patterson Opines on Horned Frogs’ CFP Run
The longtime Texas Christian football coach worked for Steve Sarkisian at rival Texas this season.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
The Spun
