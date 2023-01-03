ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadspin

Jimbo Fisher now has a creep, a racist, and a bonafide maniac on his coaching staff

After a preseason that featured an explosive back-and-forth with Nick Saban after the Alabama head coach made accusations about cheating and buying players through NIL, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher responded by producing a disappointing 5-7 season. To turn things around he’s hiring Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator — one of the most disgraceful coaches to ever blow a whistle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced his transfer destination. The former five-star recruit announced he's continuing his college football career with a College Football Playoff team. He's headed to TCU. In a post on Twitter, he announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan's Significant Transfer

The Michigan Wolverines received some disappointing transfer news on Wednesday. Sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. has entered the transfer portal after his second season with Jim Harbaugh's program. Anthony announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Update

A sad story involving a former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is getting even sadder. Legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter could be heading back to prison. The Indy Star first reported the news. "Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?

Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
ATHENS, GA
