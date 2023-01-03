ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL-Hamlin tragedy leads to scrutiny over time taken to postpone game

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URJh5_0k2GI9BY00

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The time it took the National Football League (NFL) to postpone the game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals came under renewed focus on Tuesday.

During the first quarter of Monday's game, the 24-year-old Hamlin got to his feet after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins and then collapsed.

Hamlin left the stadium by ambulance at 9:25 pm ET and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The game was officially postponed by the NFL at 10:01 pm, but fans and former players had reacted angrily online after a broadcast had earlier said the teams would get a five-minute warm-up to prepare to play again.

"What’s taking so long," retired twice Super Bowl champion Damien Woody said on Twitter at 9:44 pm. "Cancel the game!!"

"CANCEL THE GAME ALREADY," former first-round quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote five minutes later.

The NFL said that there was never any discussion of resuming play and that it did not know where the broadcast had got the information regarding the warm-up.

"Frankly there was no time period for the players to get warmed up," NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations, Troy Vincent, told reporters.

"It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That's ridiculous, that's insensitive and that's not a place we should ever be in."

ESPN, which broadcast the game, said there was "constant communication" between ESPN, the league and game officials.

"We reported what we were told in the moment and immediately updated fans as new information was learned," ESPN said in a statement. "This was an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance. All night long, we refrained from speculation."

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in a statement that its focus "remains on the health of our brother, Damar Hamlin."

'UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION'

The league said on Tuesday that the game would not resume this week and that it had made no decision with regard to possibly resuming the game at another point in time.

Leigh Steinberg, a sports agent often credited as the inspiration behind the character 'Jerry Maguire,' said that the shock factor was due to a widespread underestimation of "just how physical and dangerous pro football is".

"A matter of life and death is more important than a football game," he told Reuters. "But this was the second to last game of the season, with playoff implications on Monday Night Football. And there's not a lot of precedent for this.

"The fact that they went ahead and postponed it at all, I think is something favorable."

Calling off the game involved a high-wire act with multiple parties in an "unprecedented situation", said Patrick Sandusky, the former head of communications for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Madison Square Garden.

"Everything seems longer when you are watching in real time," Sandusky told Reuters. "Given the complexities and logistics and everything involved in an unprecedented situation like that to have a decision and unilateral agreement within 30 minutes I think is pretty quick.

"The important thing there was to get it right, not fast and they did both."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering A Drastic Scheduling Change

The NFL is reportedly considering a major schedule change after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed. Buffalo and Cincinnati didn't finish their game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. After Hamlin was transported to the hospital, both teams agreed to call the game off.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

NFL hasn't ruled out potential postponement of Patriots-Bills game

BOSTON -- As of Wednesday afternoon, nobody really knows what will happen in terms of football games involving the Buffalo Bills being played in the near future. The health status of Damar Hamlin has rightfully taken precedence over everything else.And while the NFL has made no decision on the status of the Patriots-Bills game scheduled to be played in Buffalo on Sunday, the league has not ruled out the possibility that it would need to be postponed.Speaking with reporters via conference call on Wednesday, NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said the league hasn't reached the point where...
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy