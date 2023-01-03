ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Report: Major issues for legislature to address in upcoming session

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qfry_0k2GHzaw00

With a new legislative session slated to begin on Wednesday, the Office of Legislative Research (OLR) released a report highlighting major issues the General Assembly may seek to address. The 18-page report identifies dozens of issues regarding a variety of subjects from environmental concerns to judiciary matters and labor.

The topics OLR identifies in the report are based on interim studies, research requests, non-confidential discussions with legislators, other legislative participants, and executive branch agencies, as well as OLR’s own knowledge of the issues. The office also consulted with the Office of Fiscal Analysis (OFA) and the Legislative Commissioners’ Office (LCO) to select issues.

A chronic problem the General Assembly might look to address is the ongoing workforce shortage . With Connecticut’s pandemic recovery lagging behind the national rate, the legislature could explore potential remedies. The report notes that potential solutions may include making it easier for workers to return to and remain in the workforce, expanding the state’s paid sick leave law to cover more workers, limiting the use of non-compete agreements, and restricting certain employers from changing employee work shifts without minimum advance notice.

Additionally, the legislature may also look at ways to better align the state’s workforce training programs with an employer’s needs.

Another issue up for consideration is the growing black bear population. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), black bear populations are expanding in Connecticut, raising concerns about potential conflicts between humans and bears.

The legislature may consider similar measures that have been proposed in recent years, such as authorizing regulations on hunting black bears in Litchfield County, expanding the circumstances under which DEEP may issue permits to landowners or lessees for trapping and killing nuisance wildlife and requiring DEEP to report on the best nonlethal methods for deterring bears from habituating areas densely populated by people.

As the new year begins it brings with it the long-awaited start of recreational adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut. The brand-new industry could see changes to the laws governing its regulation and licensing requirements and procedures by the General Assembly. Additionally, the legislature may consider proposals to differentiate the medical marijuana industry, integrate the hemp industry and establish new license categories, according to the report.

The report, and the full slate of issues that might be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, can be viewed here .

The post Report: Major issues for legislature to address in upcoming session appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

State lawmakers react to Lamont's State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont took office for a second time Wednesday, then laid out his priorities for Connecticut in his “State of the State” address. After Lamont’s speech, both majority and minority legislative leaders said they were happy. Lawmakers said their priorities align with the Governor’s, and both Democrats and Republicans are excited to get back to work for the 2023 legislative session.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers

(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Truckers weigh options on new highway tax

(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law

Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
1K+
Followers
340
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy