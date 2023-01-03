Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Fog has been dissipating late this morning, allowing the Dense Fog Advisory to expire. However, patchy fog is still possible between I-29 and the James River this afternoon. Another round of fog is expected tonight, which again may be dense.
