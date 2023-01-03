Effective: 2023-01-05 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Slick Roads This Morning Light snow has caused roads to become slick in spots along and north of a line from Ottumwa, Iowa to Galesburg, Illinois. Motorists should exercise caution across eastern Iowa, west central and northwest Illinois this morning. Bridges are at high risk for developing slick spots. The light snow will continue through the morning commute.

