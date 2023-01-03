Read full article on original website
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 8, 2023
Randi’s ‘resilience’American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten claimed that “kids are resilient” as a justification for keeping schools closed during the pandemic (“Learning Loss’ High Price,” Editorial, Jan. 2).Evidently, these kids were more resilient than the teachers she represents. Otherwise, these teachers would have been in their classrooms teaching these kids months before they came back to them.So much for putting the children first, as teachers unions say they do.Michael BrucellaBrooklynMidtown scourgeI found The Post’s article about the “real” cause of congestion in Midtown to be obvious — it is the 100,000 app-based for-hire vehicles that have no restrictions...
