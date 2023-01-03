Read full article on original website
WSLS
A chilly weekend ahead with the potential for rain and wintry mix by Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start for many across Southwest and Central Virginia as many areas have dipped below freezing to start the weekend. The cold air is making it possible for snowflakes to form along a warm front to the west of the forecast area. The...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Chilly, January-like air returns
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will actually feel more like January across Southwest and Central Virginia as we head into the weekend. Snow showers are possible along west-facing slopes this Friday morning with some flurries working their way a little further east. However, a majority of the region will see a mix of sun and clouds overhead with breezy winds blowing through.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023
508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Normal for the Date
Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 30s to lows tomorrow morning around 37. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the 40s to around 50. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible overnight tonight in the mountains, Southwest Virginia, and the NRV. Snow showers...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Cooling trend to end the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier and cooler air will filter in behind Wednesday’s cold front. It will be a bit cooler Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast for the day. A few passing clouds are possible with warmer-than-average afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 60s in the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside. In the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands, highs will be in the lower and middle 50s. Winds will be breezy at times.
Partly cloudy and still mild today
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, but still well above normal, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some patchy low clouds and fog will develop overnight.
Rain and a few storms Wednesday
Today will be mostly cloudy warm and humid with some showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The high will be around 70.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
NBC12
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
wfxrtv.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, drenches California
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wfxrtv.com
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year,...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs
Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfxrtv.com
Tennessee puppies that survived house fire taken to West Virginia shelter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were...
agdaily.com
Virginia farmer wins NCGA’s 2022 corn yield contest
Heath Cutrell from Chesapeake, Virginia, achieved the overall highest yield of 394 bushels per acre in the National Corn Growers Association 2022 National Corn Yield Contest. He planted DEKALB DKC66-18RIB Brand Blend and entered in the Conventional Non-Irrigated category. “Heath has done an outstanding job earning the top yield in...
WHSV
COVID-19 and Flu numbers continue to rise in the Valley and Commonwealth
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “tripledemic” was on the minds of many heading into the holiday season, as people spent the last few weeks gathered with family and friends who may now be getting sick. The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said they are seeing a rise in...
How well are local schools prepared to handle a Damar Hamlin situation?
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, area high schools are evaluating their safety procedures should a player go down with a similar problem. On-field medical staff performed CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Hamlin before he was transported to the […]
