ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier and cooler air will filter in behind Wednesday’s cold front. It will be a bit cooler Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast for the day. A few passing clouds are possible with warmer-than-average afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 60s in the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside. In the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands, highs will be in the lower and middle 50s. Winds will be breezy at times.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO