Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Chilly, January-like air returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will actually feel more like January across Southwest and Central Virginia as we head into the weekend. Snow showers are possible along west-facing slopes this Friday morning with some flurries working their way a little further east. However, a majority of the region will see a mix of sun and clouds overhead with breezy winds blowing through.
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023

508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Normal for the Date

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 30s to lows tomorrow morning around 37. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the 40s to around 50. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible overnight tonight in the mountains, Southwest Virginia, and the NRV. Snow showers...
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cooling trend to end the week

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier and cooler air will filter in behind Wednesday’s cold front. It will be a bit cooler Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast for the day. A few passing clouds are possible with warmer-than-average afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 60s in the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside. In the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands, highs will be in the lower and middle 50s. Winds will be breezy at times.
NBC12

Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
wfxrtv.com

‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, drenches California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.
wfxrtv.com

As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year,...
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs

Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative...
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
agdaily.com

Virginia farmer wins NCGA’s 2022 corn yield contest

Heath Cutrell from Chesapeake, Virginia, achieved the overall highest yield of 394 bushels per acre in the National Corn Growers Association 2022 National Corn Yield Contest. He planted DEKALB DKC66-18RIB Brand Blend and entered in the Conventional Non-Irrigated category. “Heath has done an outstanding job earning the top yield in...
WJHL

How well are local schools prepared to handle a Damar Hamlin situation?

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, area high schools are evaluating their safety procedures should a player go down with a similar problem. On-field medical staff performed CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Hamlin before he was transported to the […]
